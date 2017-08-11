Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 11 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Sogndal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 11 5 2 37 14 38 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 18 9 6 3 29 17 33 3 Molde 18 9 4 5 30 20 31 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 18 7 7 4 33 17 28 ------------------------- 5 Sandefjord Fotball 19 8 3 8 26 30 27 6 FK Haugesund 17 7 4 6 21 19 25 7 Odd Grenland 17 7 4 6 14 19 25 8 Stabaek 18 7 4 7 27 33 25 9 Aalesund 18 6 5 7 24 24 23 10 Lillestrom 18 6 5 7 27 28 23 11 Valerenga Oslo 17 6 5 6 22 23 23 12 Stromsgodset IF 18 5 7 6 22 25 22 13 Sogndal 19 5 5 9 22 30 20 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 18 4 6 8 23 32 18 ------------------------- 15 Viking Stavanger 18 3 5 10 19 30 14 16 Tromso 17 3 5 9 17 32 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 12 Molde v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Sunday, August 13 Aalesund v Viking Stavanger (1600) FK Haugesund v Stabaek (1600) Kristiansund BK v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Brann Bergen v Odd Grenland (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Lillestrom (1800) Monday, August 14 Valerenga Oslo v Tromso (1700)