2 days ago
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 11, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, August 11  
Sandefjord Fotball 2 Sogndal 1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 18 11 5 2  37 14 38  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        18 9  6 3  29 17 33  
3  Molde               18 9  4 5  30 20 31  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        18 7  7 4  33 17 28  
-------------------------
5  Sandefjord Fotball  19 8  3 8  26 30 27  
6  FK Haugesund        17 7  4 6  21 19 25  
7  Odd Grenland        17 7  4 6  14 19 25  
8  Stabaek             18 7  4 7  27 33 25  
9  Aalesund            18 6  5 7  24 24 23  
10 Lillestrom          18 6  5 7  27 28 23  
11 Valerenga Oslo      17 6  5 6  22 23 23  
12 Stromsgodset IF     18 5  7 6  22 25 22  
13 Sogndal             19 5  5 9  22 30 20  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     18 4  6 8  23 32 18  
-------------------------
15 Viking Stavanger    18 3  5 10 19 30 14  
16 Tromso              17 3  5 9  17 32 14  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, August 12  
Molde                v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)  
Sunday, August 13    
Aalesund             v Viking Stavanger    (1600)  
FK Haugesund         v Stabaek             (1600)  
Kristiansund BK      v Sarpsborg 08        (1600)  
Brann Bergen         v Odd Grenland        (1600)  
Stromsgodset IF      v Lillestrom          (1800)  
Monday, August 14    
Valerenga Oslo       v Tromso              (1700)

