FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 5:57 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12
Molde              1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2  
Friday, August 11  
Sandefjord Fotball 2 Sogndal             1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 19 12 5 2  39 15 41  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        18 9  6 3  29 17 33  
3  Molde               19 9  4 6  31 22 31  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        18 7  7 4  33 17 28  
-------------------------
5  Sandefjord Fotball  19 8  3 8  26 30 27  
6  FK Haugesund        17 7  4 6  21 19 25  
7  Odd Grenland        17 7  4 6  14 19 25  
8  Stabaek             18 7  4 7  27 33 25  
9  Aalesund            18 6  5 7  24 24 23  
10 Lillestrom          18 6  5 7  27 28 23  
11 Valerenga Oslo      17 6  5 6  22 23 23  
12 Stromsgodset IF     18 5  7 6  22 25 22  
13 Sogndal             19 5  5 9  22 30 20  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     18 4  6 8  23 32 18  
-------------------------
15 Viking Stavanger    18 3  5 10 19 30 14  
16 Tromso              17 3  5 9  17 32 14  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, August 13    
Aalesund             v Viking Stavanger (1600)  
FK Haugesund         v Stabaek          (1600)  
Kristiansund BK      v Sarpsborg 08     (1600)  
Brann Bergen         v Odd Grenland     (1600)  
Stromsgodset IF      v Lillestrom       (1800)  
Monday, August 14    
Valerenga Oslo       v Tromso           (1700)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.