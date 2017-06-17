FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 17, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 17
Kristiansund BK 1 Aalesund 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 12 7 4 1 19 8  25  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        12 7 3 2 22 11 24  
3  Brann Bergen        12 6 4 2 24 10 22  
-------------------------
4  Odd Grenland        12 6 2 4 11 11 20  
-------------------------
5  Aalesund            13 5 4 4 16 14 19  
6  Stabaek             12 5 3 4 19 18 18  
7  Molde               12 5 2 5 18 16 17  
8  Valerenga Oslo      12 5 2 5 17 18 17  
9  Sogndal             12 4 3 5 18 19 15  
10 FK Haugesund        12 4 3 5 14 16 15  
11 Lillestrom          12 4 2 6 16 18 14  
12 Sandefjord Fotball  12 4 2 6 14 20 14  
13 Stromsgodset IF     12 3 4 5 14 19 13  
-------------------------
14 Tromso              12 3 4 5 15 21 13  
-------------------------
15 Kristiansund BK     13 3 4 6 12 19 13  
16 Viking Stavanger    12 2 2 8 11 22 8   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, June 18      
FK Haugesund         v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)  
Lillestrom           v Viking Stavanger    (1600)  
Molde                v Tromso              (1600)  
Sandefjord Fotball   v Sarpsborg 08        (1600)  
Sogndal              v Odd Grenland        (1600)  
Valerenga Oslo       v Stromsgodset IF     (1800)  
Monday, June 19      
Brann Bergen         v Stabaek             (1700)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.