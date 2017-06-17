Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 17 Kristiansund BK 1 Aalesund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 12 7 4 1 19 8 25 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 12 7 3 2 22 11 24 3 Brann Bergen 12 6 4 2 24 10 22 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 12 6 2 4 11 11 20 ------------------------- 5 Aalesund 13 5 4 4 16 14 19 6 Stabaek 12 5 3 4 19 18 18 7 Molde 12 5 2 5 18 16 17 8 Valerenga Oslo 12 5 2 5 17 18 17 9 Sogndal 12 4 3 5 18 19 15 10 FK Haugesund 12 4 3 5 14 16 15 11 Lillestrom 12 4 2 6 16 18 14 12 Sandefjord Fotball 12 4 2 6 14 20 14 13 Stromsgodset IF 12 3 4 5 14 19 13 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 12 3 4 5 15 21 13 ------------------------- 15 Kristiansund BK 13 3 4 6 12 19 13 16 Viking Stavanger 12 2 2 8 11 22 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 18 FK Haugesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Lillestrom v Viking Stavanger (1600) Molde v Tromso (1600) Sandefjord Fotball v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Sogndal v Odd Grenland (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Stromsgodset IF (1800) Monday, June 19 Brann Bergen v Stabaek (1700)