2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
June 18, 2017 / 5:59 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 18    
FK Haugesund       1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0  
Lillestrom         1 Viking Stavanger    0  
Molde              3 Tromso              0  
Sandefjord Fotball 1 Sarpsborg 08        0  
Sogndal            0 Odd Grenland        0  
Valerenga Oslo     1 Stromsgodset IF     1  
Saturday, June 17  
Kristiansund BK    1 Aalesund            1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 13 7 4 2 19 9  25  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        13 7 3 3 22 12 24  
3  Brann Bergen        12 6 4 2 24 10 22  
-------------------------
4  Odd Grenland        13 6 3 4 11 11 21  
-------------------------
5  Molde               13 6 2 5 21 16 20  
6  Aalesund            13 5 4 4 16 14 19  
7  Stabaek             12 5 3 4 19 18 18  
8  Valerenga Oslo      13 5 3 5 18 19 18  
9  FK Haugesund        13 5 3 5 15 16 18  
10 Lillestrom          13 5 2 6 17 18 17  
11 Sandefjord Fotball  13 5 2 6 15 20 17  
12 Sogndal             13 4 4 5 18 19 16  
13 Stromsgodset IF     13 3 5 5 15 20 14  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     13 3 4 6 12 19 13  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              13 3 4 6 15 24 13  
16 Viking Stavanger    13 2 2 9 11 23 8   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Monday, June 19      
Brann Bergen         v Stabaek (1700)

0 : 0
