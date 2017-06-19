Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

June 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, June 19 Brann Bergen 5 Stabaek 0 Sunday, June 18 FK Haugesund 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Lillestrom 1 Viking Stavanger 0 Molde 3 Tromso 0 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Sarpsborg 08 0 Sogndal 0 Odd Grenland 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Saturday, June 17 Kristiansund BK 1 Aalesund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Brann Bergen 13 7 4 2 29 10 25 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 7 4 2 19 9 25 3 Sarpsborg 08 13 7 3 3 22 12 24 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 13 6 3 4 11 11 21 ------------------------- 5 Molde 13 6 2 5 21 16 20 6 Aalesund 13 5 4 4 16 14 19 7 Valerenga Oslo 13 5 3 5 18 19 18 8 FK Haugesund 13 5 3 5 15 16 18 9 Stabaek 13 5 3 5 19 23 18 10 Lillestrom 13 5 2 6 17 18 17 11 Sandefjord Fotball 13 5 2 6 15 20 17 12 Sogndal 13 4 4 5 18 19 16 13 Stromsgodset IF 13 3 5 5 15 20 14 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 13 3 4 6 12 19 13 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 13 3 4 6 15 24 13 16 Viking Stavanger 13 2 2 9 11 23 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation