FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 19, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, June 19    
Brann Bergen       5 Stabaek             0  
Sunday, June 18    
FK Haugesund       1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0  
Lillestrom         1 Viking Stavanger    0  
Molde              3 Tromso              0  
Sandefjord Fotball 1 Sarpsborg 08        0  
Sogndal            0 Odd Grenland        0  
Valerenga Oslo     1 Stromsgodset IF     1  
Saturday, June 17  
Kristiansund BK    1 Aalesund            1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Brann Bergen        13 7 4 2 29 10 25  
-------------------------
2  Rosenborg Trondheim 13 7 4 2 19 9  25  
3  Sarpsborg 08        13 7 3 3 22 12 24  
-------------------------
4  Odd Grenland        13 6 3 4 11 11 21  
-------------------------
5  Molde               13 6 2 5 21 16 20  
6  Aalesund            13 5 4 4 16 14 19  
7  Valerenga Oslo      13 5 3 5 18 19 18  
8  FK Haugesund        13 5 3 5 15 16 18  
9  Stabaek             13 5 3 5 19 23 18  
10 Lillestrom          13 5 2 6 17 18 17  
11 Sandefjord Fotball  13 5 2 6 15 20 17  
12 Sogndal             13 4 4 5 18 19 16  
13 Stromsgodset IF     13 3 5 5 15 20 14  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     13 3 4 6 12 19 13  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              13 3 4 6 15 24 13  
16 Viking Stavanger    13 2 2 9 11 23 8   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.