a month ago
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
June 24, 2017 / 5:55 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 24
Valerenga Oslo 3 Lillestrom 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Brann Bergen        13 7 4 2 29 10 25  
-------------------------
2  Rosenborg Trondheim 13 7 4 2 19 9  25  
3  Sarpsborg 08        13 7 3 3 22 12 24  
-------------------------
4  Valerenga Oslo      14 6 3 5 21 20 21  
-------------------------
5  Odd Grenland        13 6 3 4 11 11 21  
6  Molde               13 6 2 5 21 16 20  
7  Aalesund            13 5 4 4 16 14 19  
8  FK Haugesund        13 5 3 5 15 16 18  
9  Stabaek             13 5 3 5 19 23 18  
10 Lillestrom          14 5 2 7 18 21 17  
11 Sandefjord Fotball  13 5 2 6 15 20 17  
12 Sogndal             13 4 4 5 18 19 16  
13 Stromsgodset IF     13 3 5 5 15 20 14  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     13 3 4 6 12 19 13  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              13 3 4 6 15 24 13  
16 Viking Stavanger    13 2 2 9 11 23 8   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, June 25      
Aalesund             v Odd Grenland       (1600)  
Rosenborg Trondheim  v Sogndal            (1600)  
Sarpsborg 08         v Brann Bergen       (1600)  
Stabaek              v Kristiansund BK    (1600)  
Tromso               v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)  
Viking Stavanger     v FK Haugesund       (1800)  
Monday, June 26      
Stromsgodset IF      v Molde              (1700)

0 : 0
