Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 24 Valerenga Oslo 3 Lillestrom 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Brann Bergen 13 7 4 2 29 10 25 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 7 4 2 19 9 25 3 Sarpsborg 08 13 7 3 3 22 12 24 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 14 6 3 5 21 20 21 ------------------------- 5 Odd Grenland 13 6 3 4 11 11 21 6 Molde 13 6 2 5 21 16 20 7 Aalesund 13 5 4 4 16 14 19 8 FK Haugesund 13 5 3 5 15 16 18 9 Stabaek 13 5 3 5 19 23 18 10 Lillestrom 14 5 2 7 18 21 17 11 Sandefjord Fotball 13 5 2 6 15 20 17 12 Sogndal 13 4 4 5 18 19 16 13 Stromsgodset IF 13 3 5 5 15 20 14 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 13 3 4 6 12 19 13 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 13 3 4 6 15 24 13 16 Viking Stavanger 13 2 2 9 11 23 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Aalesund v Odd Grenland (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Sogndal (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Brann Bergen (1600) Stabaek v Kristiansund BK (1600) Tromso v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Viking Stavanger v FK Haugesund (1800) Monday, June 26 Stromsgodset IF v Molde (1700)