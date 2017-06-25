FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 25, 2017 / 5:56 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 25     
Aalesund            5 Odd Grenland       1  
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Sogndal            0  
Sarpsborg 08        1 Brann Bergen       1  
Stabaek             1 Kristiansund BK    4  
Tromso              1 Sandefjord Fotball 1  
Viking Stavanger    1 FK Haugesund       1  
Saturday, June 24   
Valerenga Oslo      3 Lillestrom         1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2 22 9  28  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        14 7 5 2 30 11 26  
3  Sarpsborg 08        14 7 4 3 23 13 25  
-------------------------
4  Aalesund            14 6 4 4 21 15 22  
-------------------------
5  Valerenga Oslo      14 6 3 5 21 20 21  
6  Odd Grenland        14 6 3 5 12 16 21  
7  Molde               13 6 2 5 21 16 20  
8  FK Haugesund        14 5 4 5 16 17 19  
9  Sandefjord Fotball  14 5 3 6 16 21 18  
10 Stabaek             14 5 3 6 20 27 18  
11 Lillestrom          14 5 2 7 18 21 17  
12 Sogndal             14 4 4 6 18 22 16  
13 Kristiansund BK     14 4 4 6 16 20 16  
-------------------------
14 Stromsgodset IF     13 3 5 5 15 20 14  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              14 3 5 6 16 25 14  
16 Viking Stavanger    14 2 3 9 12 24 9   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                 
Monday, June 26      
Stromsgodset IF      v Molde (1700)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.