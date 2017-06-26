FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
January 29, 2016 / 9:07 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, June 26     
Stromsgodset IF     1 Molde              1  
Sunday, June 25     
Aalesund            5 Odd Grenland       1  
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Sogndal            0  
Sarpsborg 08        1 Brann Bergen       1  
Stabaek             1 Kristiansund BK    4  
Tromso              1 Sandefjord Fotball 1  
Viking Stavanger    1 FK Haugesund       1  
Saturday, June 24   
Valerenga Oslo      3 Lillestrom         1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2 22 9  28  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        14 7 5 2 30 11 26  
3  Sarpsborg 08        14 7 4 3 23 13 25  
-------------------------
4  Aalesund            14 6 4 4 21 15 22  
-------------------------
5  Molde               14 6 3 5 22 17 21  
6  Valerenga Oslo      14 6 3 5 21 20 21  
7  Odd Grenland        14 6 3 5 12 16 21  
8  FK Haugesund        14 5 4 5 16 17 19  
9  Sandefjord Fotball  14 5 3 6 16 21 18  
10 Stabaek             14 5 3 6 20 27 18  
11 Lillestrom          14 5 2 7 18 21 17  
12 Sogndal             14 4 4 6 18 22 16  
13 Kristiansund BK     14 4 4 6 16 20 16  
-------------------------
14 Stromsgodset IF     14 3 6 5 16 21 15  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              14 3 5 6 16 25 14  
16 Viking Stavanger    14 2 3 9 12 24 9   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.