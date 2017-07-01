FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
July 1, 2017 / 5:58 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 1
Lillestrom 2 Stromsgodset IF 0  
Sogndal    1 Aalesund        0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2 22 9  28  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        14 7 5 2 30 11 26  
3  Sarpsborg 08        14 7 4 3 23 13 25  
-------------------------
4  Aalesund            15 6 4 5 21 16 22  
-------------------------
5  Molde               14 6 3 5 22 17 21  
6  Valerenga Oslo      14 6 3 5 21 20 21  
7  Odd Grenland        14 6 3 5 12 16 21  
8  Lillestrom          15 6 2 7 20 21 20  
9  FK Haugesund        14 5 4 5 16 17 19  
10 Sogndal             15 5 4 6 19 22 19  
11 Sandefjord Fotball  14 5 3 6 16 21 18  
12 Stabaek             14 5 3 6 20 27 18  
13 Kristiansund BK     14 4 4 6 16 20 16  
-------------------------
14 Stromsgodset IF     15 3 6 6 16 23 15  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              14 3 5 6 16 25 14  
16 Viking Stavanger    14 2 3 9 12 24 9   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, July 2       
FK Haugesund         v Tromso              (1600)  
Molde                v Viking Stavanger    (1600)  
Odd Grenland         v Sarpsborg 08        (1600)  
Sandefjord Fotball   v Stabaek             (1600)  
Brann Bergen         v Valerenga Oslo      (1800)  
Monday, July 3       
Kristiansund BK      v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)

0 : 0
