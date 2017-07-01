UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 1 Lillestrom 2 Stromsgodset IF 0 Sogndal 1 Aalesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2 22 9 28 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 14 7 5 2 30 11 26 3 Sarpsborg 08 14 7 4 3 23 13 25 ------------------------- 4 Aalesund 15 6 4 5 21 16 22 ------------------------- 5 Molde 14 6 3 5 22 17 21 6 Valerenga Oslo 14 6 3 5 21 20 21 7 Odd Grenland 14 6 3 5 12 16 21 8 Lillestrom 15 6 2 7 20 21 20 9 FK Haugesund 14 5 4 5 16 17 19 10 Sogndal 15 5 4 6 19 22 19 11 Sandefjord Fotball 14 5 3 6 16 21 18 12 Stabaek 14 5 3 6 20 27 18 13 Kristiansund BK 14 4 4 6 16 20 16 ------------------------- 14 Stromsgodset IF 15 3 6 6 16 23 15 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 14 3 5 6 16 25 14 16 Viking Stavanger 14 2 3 9 12 24 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 2 FK Haugesund v Tromso (1600) Molde v Viking Stavanger (1600) Odd Grenland v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Sandefjord Fotball v Stabaek (1600) Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1800) Monday, July 3 Kristiansund BK v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)