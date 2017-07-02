FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
July 2, 2017 / 5:55 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 2     
FK Haugesund       2 Tromso           0  
Molde              3 Viking Stavanger 2  
Odd Grenland       0 Sarpsborg 08     0  
Sandefjord Fotball 1 Stabaek          2  
Brann Bergen       0 Valerenga Oslo   0  
Saturday, July 1   
Lillestrom         2 Stromsgodset IF  0  
Sogndal            1 Aalesund         0  
   Standings           P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2  22 9  28  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        15 7 6 2  30 11 27  
3  Sarpsborg 08        15 7 5 3  23 13 26  
-------------------------
4  Molde               15 7 3 5  25 19 24  
-------------------------
5  Aalesund            15 6 4 5  21 16 22  
6  Valerenga Oslo      15 6 4 5  21 20 22  
7  FK Haugesund        15 6 4 5  18 17 22  
8  Odd Grenland        15 6 4 5  12 16 22  
9  Stabaek             15 6 3 6  22 28 21  
10 Lillestrom          15 6 2 7  20 21 20  
11 Sogndal             15 5 4 6  19 22 19  
12 Sandefjord Fotball  15 5 3 7  17 23 18  
13 Kristiansund BK     14 4 4 6  16 20 16  
-------------------------
14 Stromsgodset IF     15 3 6 6  16 23 15  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              15 3 5 7  16 27 14  
16 Viking Stavanger    15 2 3 10 14 27 9   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Monday, July 3       
Kristiansund BK      v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)

