UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 2 FK Haugesund 2 Tromso 0 Molde 3 Viking Stavanger 2 Odd Grenland 0 Sarpsborg 08 0 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Stabaek 2 Brann Bergen 0 Valerenga Oslo 0 Saturday, July 1 Lillestrom 2 Stromsgodset IF 0 Sogndal 1 Aalesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2 22 9 28 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 15 7 6 2 30 11 27 3 Sarpsborg 08 15 7 5 3 23 13 26 ------------------------- 4 Molde 15 7 3 5 25 19 24 ------------------------- 5 Aalesund 15 6 4 5 21 16 22 6 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 4 5 21 20 22 7 FK Haugesund 15 6 4 5 18 17 22 8 Odd Grenland 15 6 4 5 12 16 22 9 Stabaek 15 6 3 6 22 28 21 10 Lillestrom 15 6 2 7 20 21 20 11 Sogndal 15 5 4 6 19 22 19 12 Sandefjord Fotball 15 5 3 7 17 23 18 13 Kristiansund BK 14 4 4 6 16 20 16 ------------------------- 14 Stromsgodset IF 15 3 6 6 16 23 15 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 15 3 5 7 16 27 14 16 Viking Stavanger 15 2 3 10 14 27 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 3 Kristiansund BK v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)