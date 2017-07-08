FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 8, 2017 / 3:21 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 8    
Aalesund            0 Molde              3  
Rosenborg Trondheim 5 Sandefjord Fotball 1  
   Standings           P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 16 9 5 2  30 13 32  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        15 7 6 2  30 11 27  
3  Molde               16 8 3 5  28 19 27  
-------------------------
4  Sarpsborg 08        15 7 5 3  23 13 26  
-------------------------
5  Aalesund            16 6 4 6  21 19 22  
6  Valerenga Oslo      15 6 4 5  21 20 22  
7  FK Haugesund        15 6 4 5  18 17 22  
8  Odd Grenland        15 6 4 5  12 16 22  
9  Stabaek             15 6 3 6  22 28 21  
10 Lillestrom          15 6 2 7  20 21 20  
11 Sogndal             15 5 4 6  19 22 19  
12 Sandefjord Fotball  16 5 3 8  18 28 18  
13 Kristiansund BK     15 4 5 6  19 23 17  
-------------------------
14 Stromsgodset IF     15 3 6 6  16 23 15  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              15 3 5 7  16 27 14  
16 Viking Stavanger    15 2 3 10 14 27 9   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, July 9       
Stromsgodset IF      v Kristiansund BK (1600)  
Viking Stavanger     v Sogndal         (1600)  
Stabaek              v Brann Bergen    (1800)  
Monday, July 10      
Sarpsborg 08         v Lillestrom      (1700)

0 : 0
