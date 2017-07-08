UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 8 Aalesund 0 Molde 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 16 9 5 2 30 13 32 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 15 7 6 2 30 11 27 3 Molde 16 8 3 5 28 19 27 ------------------------- 4 Sarpsborg 08 15 7 5 3 23 13 26 ------------------------- 5 Aalesund 16 6 4 6 21 19 22 6 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 4 5 21 20 22 7 FK Haugesund 15 6 4 5 18 17 22 8 Odd Grenland 15 6 4 5 12 16 22 9 Stabaek 15 6 3 6 22 28 21 10 Lillestrom 15 6 2 7 20 21 20 11 Sogndal 15 5 4 6 19 22 19 12 Sandefjord Fotball 16 5 3 8 18 28 18 13 Kristiansund BK 15 4 5 6 19 23 17 ------------------------- 14 Stromsgodset IF 15 3 6 6 16 23 15 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 15 3 5 7 16 27 14 16 Viking Stavanger 15 2 3 10 14 27 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 9 Stromsgodset IF v Kristiansund BK (1600) Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1600) Stabaek v Brann Bergen (1800) Monday, July 10 Sarpsborg 08 v Lillestrom (1700)