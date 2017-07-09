FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
the road to brexit
economy
kenya
July 9, 2017 / 5:59 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 9      
Stabaek             2 Brann Bergen       0  
Stromsgodset IF     4 Kristiansund BK    2  
Viking Stavanger    1 Sogndal            1  
Saturday, July 8    
Aalesund            0 Molde              3  
Rosenborg Trondheim 5 Sandefjord Fotball 1  
   Standings           P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 16 9 5 2  30 13 32  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        16 7 6 3  30 13 27  
3  Molde               16 8 3 5  28 19 27  
-------------------------
4  Sarpsborg 08        15 7 5 3  23 13 26  
-------------------------
5  Stabaek             16 7 3 6  24 28 24  
6  Aalesund            16 6 4 6  21 19 22  
7  Valerenga Oslo      15 6 4 5  21 20 22  
8  FK Haugesund        15 6 4 5  18 17 22  
9  Odd Grenland        15 6 4 5  12 16 22  
10 Lillestrom          15 6 2 7  20 21 20  
11 Sogndal             16 5 5 6  20 23 20  
12 Stromsgodset IF     16 4 6 6  20 25 18  
13 Sandefjord Fotball  16 5 3 8  18 28 18  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     16 4 5 7  21 27 17  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              15 3 5 7  16 27 14  
16 Viking Stavanger    16 2 4 10 15 28 10  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Monday, July 10      
Sarpsborg 08         v Lillestrom (1700)

