UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 16 FK Haugesund 2 Aalesund 0 Molde 0 Stromsgodset IF 0 Odd Grenland 0 Viking Stavanger 2 Sandefjord Fotball 3 Tromso 0 Brann Bergen 0 Sarpsborg 08 1 Saturday, July 15 Lillestrom 2 Stabaek 2 Sogndal 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 10 5 2 33 13 35 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 17 8 6 3 27 16 30 3 Molde 17 8 4 5 28 19 28 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 17 7 6 4 30 14 27 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 16 7 4 5 20 17 25 6 Stabaek 17 7 4 6 26 30 25 7 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 4 5 21 20 22 8 Aalesund 17 6 4 7 21 21 22 9 Lillestrom 17 6 4 7 25 26 22 10 Odd Grenland 16 6 4 6 12 18 22 11 Sandefjord Fotball 17 6 3 8 21 28 21 12 Sogndal 17 5 5 7 20 26 20 13 Stromsgodset IF 17 4 7 6 20 25 19 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 16 4 5 7 21 27 17 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 16 3 5 8 16 30 14 16 Viking Stavanger 17 3 4 10 17 28 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 17 Kristiansund BK v Valerenga Oslo (1700)