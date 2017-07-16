FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
#World Football
July 16, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 19 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 16    
FK Haugesund       2 Aalesund            0  
Molde              0 Stromsgodset IF     0  
Odd Grenland       0 Viking Stavanger    2  
Sandefjord Fotball 3 Tromso              0  
Brann Bergen       0 Sarpsborg 08        1  
Saturday, July 15  
Lillestrom         2 Stabaek             2  
Sogndal            0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 17 10 5 2  33 13 35  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        17 8  6 3  27 16 30  
3  Molde               17 8  4 5  28 19 28  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        17 7  6 4  30 14 27  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        16 7  4 5  20 17 25  
6  Stabaek             17 7  4 6  26 30 25  
7  Valerenga Oslo      15 6  4 5  21 20 22  
8  Aalesund            17 6  4 7  21 21 22  
9  Lillestrom          17 6  4 7  25 26 22  
10 Odd Grenland        16 6  4 6  12 18 22  
11 Sandefjord Fotball  17 6  3 8  21 28 21  
12 Sogndal             17 5  5 7  20 26 20  
13 Stromsgodset IF     17 4  7 6  20 25 19  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     16 4  5 7  21 27 17  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              16 3  5 8  16 30 14  
16 Viking Stavanger    17 3  4 10 17 28 13  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Monday, July 17      
Kristiansund BK      v Valerenga Oslo (1700)

