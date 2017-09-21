Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, September 21 Tromso 2 Odd Grenland 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 14 5 3 44 16 47 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 22 11 7 4 42 20 40 3 Sarpsborg 08 22 10 8 4 33 25 38 ------------------------- 4 Molde 22 11 4 7 38 28 37 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 21 9 6 6 26 22 33 6 Odd Grenland 22 9 5 8 21 27 32 7 Sandefjord Fotball 22 9 3 10 29 33 30 8 Stabaek 22 8 6 8 33 40 30 9 Stromsgodset IF 22 7 8 7 27 28 29 10 Lillestrom 22 7 7 8 31 33 28 11 Aalesund 22 6 7 9 30 32 25 12 Valerenga Oslo 21 6 6 9 24 30 24 13 Kristiansund BK 22 5 8 9 29 37 23 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 22 6 5 11 25 33 23 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 22 5 7 10 28 40 22 16 Viking Stavanger 22 3 6 13 25 41 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 23 FK Haugesund v Viking Stavanger (1600) Sunday, September 24 Aalesund v Sogndal (1600) Kristiansund BK v Stabaek (1600) Lillestrom v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Molde v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Tromso (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Brann Bergen (1800) Monday, September 25 Sarpsborg 08 v Odd Grenland (1700)