#World Football
August 5, 2017 / 5:53 PM / in 2 months

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 5  
Rosenborg Trondheim 4 Kristiansund BK 1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 18 11 5 2  37 14 38  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        17 8  6 3  27 16 30  
3  Molde               17 8  4 5  28 19 28  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        17 7  6 4  30 14 27  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        16 7  4 5  20 17 25  
6  Stabaek             17 7  4 6  26 30 25  
7  Valerenga Oslo      16 6  5 5  22 21 23  
8  Aalesund            17 6  4 7  21 21 22  
9  Lillestrom          17 6  4 7  25 26 22  
10 Odd Grenland        16 6  4 6  12 18 22  
11 Sandefjord Fotball  17 6  3 8  21 28 21  
12 Sogndal             17 5  5 7  20 26 20  
13 Stromsgodset IF     17 4  7 6  20 25 19  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     18 4  6 8  23 32 18  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              16 3  5 8  16 30 14  
16 Viking Stavanger    17 3  4 10 17 28 13  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, August 6     
Odd Grenland         v Sogndal            (1600)  
Sarpsborg 08         v FK Haugesund       (1600)  
Stabaek              v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)  
Tromso               v Molde              (1600)  
Viking Stavanger     v Lillestrom         (1600)  
Aalesund             v Brann Bergen       (1800)  
Monday, August 7     
Stromsgodset IF      v Valerenga Oslo     (1700)

