Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 Kristiansund BK 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 11 5 2 37 14 38 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 17 8 6 3 27 16 30 3 Molde 17 8 4 5 28 19 28 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 17 7 6 4 30 14 27 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 16 7 4 5 20 17 25 6 Stabaek 17 7 4 6 26 30 25 7 Valerenga Oslo 16 6 5 5 22 21 23 8 Aalesund 17 6 4 7 21 21 22 9 Lillestrom 17 6 4 7 25 26 22 10 Odd Grenland 16 6 4 6 12 18 22 11 Sandefjord Fotball 17 6 3 8 21 28 21 12 Sogndal 17 5 5 7 20 26 20 13 Stromsgodset IF 17 4 7 6 20 25 19 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 18 4 6 8 23 32 18 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 16 3 5 8 16 30 14 16 Viking Stavanger 17 3 4 10 17 28 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 Odd Grenland v Sogndal (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v FK Haugesund (1600) Stabaek v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Tromso v Molde (1600) Viking Stavanger v Lillestrom (1600) Aalesund v Brann Bergen (1800) Monday, August 7 Stromsgodset IF v Valerenga Oslo (1700)