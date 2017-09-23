FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 23, 2017 / 5:57 PM / in a month

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 23
FK Haugesund 2 Viking Stavanger 1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 22 14 5 3  44 16 47  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        22 11 7 4  42 20 40  
3  Sarpsborg 08        22 10 8 4  33 25 38  
-------------------------
4  Molde               22 11 4 7  38 28 37  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        22 10 6 6  28 23 36  
6  Odd Grenland        22 9  5 8  21 27 32  
7  Sandefjord Fotball  22 9  3 10 29 33 30  
8  Stabaek             22 8  6 8  33 40 30  
9  Stromsgodset IF     22 7  8 7  27 28 29  
10 Lillestrom          22 7  7 8  31 33 28  
11 Aalesund            22 6  7 9  30 32 25  
12 Valerenga Oslo      21 6  6 9  24 30 24  
13 Kristiansund BK     22 5  8 9  29 37 23  
-------------------------
14 Sogndal             22 6  5 11 25 33 23  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              22 5  7 10 28 40 22  
16 Viking Stavanger    23 3  6 14 26 43 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, September 24 
Aalesund             v Sogndal             (1600)  
Kristiansund BK      v Stabaek             (1600)  
Lillestrom           v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)  
Molde                v Sandefjord Fotball  (1600)  
Stromsgodset IF      v Tromso              (1600)  
Valerenga Oslo       v Brann Bergen        (1800)  
Monday, September 25 
Sarpsborg 08         v Odd Grenland        (1700)

0 : 0
