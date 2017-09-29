FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
February 27, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 19 days ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, September 29
Brann Bergen 0 Kristiansund BK 4  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 23 15 5 3  47 16 50  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        23 11 8 4  35 26 41  
3  Brann Bergen        24 11 7 6  43 26 40  
-------------------------
4  Molde               23 12 4 7  41 29 40  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        22 10 6 6  28 23 36  
6  Stromsgodset IF     23 8  8 7  29 29 32  
7  Odd Grenland        23 9  5 9  22 29 32  
8  Sandefjord Fotball  23 9  3 11 30 36 30  
9  Stabaek             23 8  6 9  33 41 30  
10 Kristiansund BK     24 7  8 9  34 37 29  
11 Lillestrom          23 7  7 9  31 36 28  
12 Valerenga Oslo      22 7  6 9  26 31 27  
13 Sogndal             23 7  5 11 26 33 26  
-------------------------
14 Aalesund            23 6  7 10 30 33 25  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              23 5  7 11 29 42 22  
16 Viking Stavanger    23 3  6 14 26 43 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, September 30
Stabaek              v Valerenga Oslo  (1600)  
Sunday, October 1    
Odd Grenland         v FK Haugesund    (1600)  
Sandefjord Fotball   v Aalesund        (1600)  
Sogndal              v Molde           (1600)  
Tromso               v Lillestrom      (1600)  
Viking Stavanger     v Stromsgodset IF (1600)  
Rosenborg Trondheim  v Sarpsborg 08    (1800)

