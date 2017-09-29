Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 29 Brann Bergen 0 Kristiansund BK 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 23 15 5 3 47 16 50 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 23 11 8 4 35 26 41 3 Brann Bergen 24 11 7 6 43 26 40 ------------------------- 4 Molde 23 12 4 7 41 29 40 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 22 10 6 6 28 23 36 6 Stromsgodset IF 23 8 8 7 29 29 32 7 Odd Grenland 23 9 5 9 22 29 32 8 Sandefjord Fotball 23 9 3 11 30 36 30 9 Stabaek 23 8 6 9 33 41 30 10 Kristiansund BK 24 7 8 9 34 37 29 11 Lillestrom 23 7 7 9 31 36 28 12 Valerenga Oslo 22 7 6 9 26 31 27 13 Sogndal 23 7 5 11 26 33 26 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 23 6 7 10 30 33 25 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 23 5 7 11 29 42 22 16 Viking Stavanger 23 3 6 14 26 43 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Stabaek v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Sunday, October 1 Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600) Sandefjord Fotball v Aalesund (1600) Sogndal v Molde (1600) Tromso v Lillestrom (1600) Viking Stavanger v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Sarpsborg 08 (1800)