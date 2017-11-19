Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 19 Kristiansund BK 3 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Lillestrom 0 Molde 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Viking Stavanger 0 Sarpsborg 08 1 Aalesund 0 Stabaek 1 Sogndal 1 Stromsgodset IF 2 Brann Bergen 1 Tromso 2 FK Haugesund 0 Valerenga Oslo 2 Odd Grenland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 29 18 7 4 57 19 61 ------------------------- 2 Molde 29 16 5 8 48 33 53 3 Sarpsborg 08 29 13 11 5 48 34 50 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 29 14 8 7 42 33 50 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 29 13 7 9 49 34 46 6 Valerenga Oslo 29 11 6 12 46 41 39 7 Stabaek 29 10 9 10 46 48 39 8 FK Haugesund 29 11 6 12 33 36 39 9 Odd Grenland 29 11 6 12 26 39 39 10 Kristiansund BK 29 9 10 10 41 44 37 11 Tromso 29 10 7 12 40 47 37 12 Sandefjord Fotball 29 11 3 15 37 48 36 13 Lillestrom 29 9 7 13 37 42 34 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 29 7 8 14 34 47 29 ------------------------- 15 Sogndal 29 7 8 14 33 46 29 R16 Viking Stavanger 29 5 6 18 31 57 21 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation