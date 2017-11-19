FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 19, 2017 / 6:58 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 19 
Kristiansund BK     3 Sandefjord Fotball 2  
Lillestrom          0 Molde              1  
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Viking Stavanger   0  
Sarpsborg 08        1 Aalesund           0  
Stabaek             1 Sogndal            1  
Stromsgodset IF     2 Brann Bergen       1  
Tromso              2 FK Haugesund       0  
Valerenga Oslo      2 Odd Grenland       0  
    Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1  Rosenborg Trondheim 29 18 7  4  57 19 61  
-------------------------
2   Molde               29 16 5  8  48 33 53  
3   Sarpsborg 08        29 13 11 5  48 34 50  
-------------------------
4   Stromsgodset IF     29 14 8  7  42 33 50  
-------------------------
5   Brann Bergen        29 13 7  9  49 34 46  
6   Valerenga Oslo      29 11 6  12 46 41 39  
7   Stabaek             29 10 9  10 46 48 39  
8   FK Haugesund        29 11 6  12 33 36 39  
9   Odd Grenland        29 11 6  12 26 39 39  
10  Kristiansund BK     29 9  10 10 41 44 37  
11  Tromso              29 10 7  12 40 47 37  
12  Sandefjord Fotball  29 11 3  15 37 48 36  
13  Lillestrom          29 9  7  13 37 42 34  
-------------------------
14  Aalesund            29 7  8  14 34 47 29  
-------------------------
15  Sogndal             29 7  8  14 33 46 29  
R16 Viking Stavanger    29 5  6  18 31 57 21  
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
