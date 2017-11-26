Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Aalesund 4 Stromsgodset IF 3 FK Haugesund 2 Kristiansund BK 3 Molde 2 Sarpsborg 08 2 Odd Grenland 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Lillestrom 3 Brann Bergen 2 Tromso 2 Sogndal 5 Valerenga Oslo 2 Viking Stavanger 2 Stabaek 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 30 18 7 5 57 20 61 ------------------------- 2 Molde 30 16 6 8 50 35 54 3 Sarpsborg 08 30 13 12 5 50 36 51 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 30 14 8 8 45 37 50 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 30 13 8 9 51 36 47 6 Odd Grenland 30 12 6 12 27 39 42 7 Kristiansund BK 30 10 10 10 44 46 40 8 Valerenga Oslo 30 11 6 13 48 46 39 9 Stabaek 30 10 9 11 46 50 39 10 FK Haugesund 30 11 6 13 35 39 39 11 Tromso 30 10 8 12 42 49 38 12 Lillestrom 30 10 7 13 40 43 37 13 Sandefjord Fotball 30 11 3 16 38 51 36 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 30 8 8 14 38 48 32 ------------------------- R15 Aalesund 30 8 8 14 38 50 32 R16 Viking Stavanger 30 6 6 18 33 57 24 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation