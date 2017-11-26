FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
November 26, 2017 / 6:56 PM / in 16 hours

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Aalesund           4 Stromsgodset IF     3  
FK Haugesund       2 Kristiansund BK     3  
Molde              2 Sarpsborg 08        2  
Odd Grenland       1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0  
Sandefjord Fotball 1 Lillestrom          3  
Brann Bergen       2 Tromso              2  
Sogndal            5 Valerenga Oslo      2  
Viking Stavanger   2 Stabaek             0  
    Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1  Rosenborg Trondheim 30 18 7  5  57 20 61  
-------------------------
2   Molde               30 16 6  8  50 35 54  
3   Sarpsborg 08        30 13 12 5  50 36 51  
-------------------------
4   Stromsgodset IF     30 14 8  8  45 37 50  
-------------------------
5   Brann Bergen        30 13 8  9  51 36 47  
6   Odd Grenland        30 12 6  12 27 39 42  
7   Kristiansund BK     30 10 10 10 44 46 40  
8   Valerenga Oslo      30 11 6  13 48 46 39  
9   Stabaek             30 10 9  11 46 50 39  
10  FK Haugesund        30 11 6  13 35 39 39  
11  Tromso              30 10 8  12 42 49 38  
12  Lillestrom          30 10 7  13 40 43 37  
13  Sandefjord Fotball  30 11 3  16 38 51 36  
-------------------------
14  Sogndal             30 8  8  14 38 48 32  
-------------------------
R15 Aalesund            30 8  8  14 38 50 32  
R16 Viking Stavanger    30 6  6  18 33 57 24  
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

