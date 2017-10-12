FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 12, 2017 / 6:54 PM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, October 12
Valerenga Oslo 3 FK Haugesund 0  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 24 15 6 3  48 17 51  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        24 11 9 4  36 27 42  
3  Molde               24 12 5 7  43 31 41  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        24 11 7 6  43 26 40  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        24 10 6 8  28 27 36  
6  Stromsgodset IF     24 9  8 7  30 29 35  
7  Odd Grenland        24 10 5 9  23 29 35  
8  Sandefjord Fotball  24 10 3 11 32 36 33  
9  Stabaek             24 9  6 9  37 43 33  
10 Valerenga Oslo      24 8  6 10 31 35 30  
11 Kristiansund BK     24 7  8 9  34 37 29  
12 Lillestrom          24 7  7 10 32 38 28  
13 Sogndal             24 7  6 11 28 35 27  
-------------------------
14 Aalesund            24 6  7 11 30 35 25  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              24 6  7 11 31 43 25  
16 Viking Stavanger    24 3  6 15 26 44 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, October 14 
Tromso               v Rosenborg Trondheim (1330)  
Stromsgodset IF      v Odd Grenland        (1600)  
Sunday, October 15   
FK Haugesund         v Sandefjord Fotball  (1600)  
Kristiansund BK      v Viking Stavanger    (1600)  
Lillestrom           v Sogndal             (1600)  
Valerenga Oslo       v Aalesund            (1600)  
Molde                v Brann Bergen        (1800)  
Monday, October 16   
Sarpsborg 08         v Stabaek             (1700)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.