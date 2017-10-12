Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, October 12 Valerenga Oslo 3 FK Haugesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 15 6 3 48 17 51 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 24 11 9 4 36 27 42 3 Molde 24 12 5 7 43 31 41 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 24 11 7 6 43 26 40 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 24 10 6 8 28 27 36 6 Stromsgodset IF 24 9 8 7 30 29 35 7 Odd Grenland 24 10 5 9 23 29 35 8 Sandefjord Fotball 24 10 3 11 32 36 33 9 Stabaek 24 9 6 9 37 43 33 10 Valerenga Oslo 24 8 6 10 31 35 30 11 Kristiansund BK 24 7 8 9 34 37 29 12 Lillestrom 24 7 7 10 32 38 28 13 Sogndal 24 7 6 11 28 35 27 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 24 6 7 11 30 35 25 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 24 6 7 11 31 43 25 16 Viking Stavanger 24 3 6 15 26 44 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Tromso v Rosenborg Trondheim (1330) Stromsgodset IF v Odd Grenland (1600) Sunday, October 15 FK Haugesund v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Kristiansund BK v Viking Stavanger (1600) Lillestrom v Sogndal (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Aalesund (1600) Molde v Brann Bergen (1800) Monday, October 16 Sarpsborg 08 v Stabaek (1700)