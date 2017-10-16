FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 16, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 5 days ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 16
Sarpsborg 08    2 Stabaek             2  
Sunday, October 15
FK Haugesund    2 Sandefjord Fotball  0  
Kristiansund BK 0 Viking Stavanger    2  
Lillestrom      1 Sogndal             0  
Molde           1 Brann Bergen        0  
Valerenga Oslo  5 Aalesund            1  
Saturday, October 14
Stromsgodset IF 1 Odd Grenland        0  
Tromso          0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 25 16 6  3  51 17 54  
-------------------------
2  Molde               25 13 5  7  44 31 44  
3  Sarpsborg 08        25 11 10 4  38 29 43  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        25 11 7  7  43 27 40  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        25 11 6  8  30 27 39  
6  Stromsgodset IF     25 10 8  7  31 29 38  
7  Odd Grenland        25 10 5  10 23 30 35  
8  Stabaek             25 9  7  9  39 45 34  
9  Valerenga Oslo      25 9  6  10 36 36 33  
10 Sandefjord Fotball  25 10 3  12 32 38 33  
11 Lillestrom          25 8  7  10 33 38 31  
12 Kristiansund BK     25 7  8  10 34 39 29  
13 Sogndal             25 7  6  12 28 36 27  
-------------------------
14 Aalesund            25 6  7  12 31 40 25  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              25 6  7  12 31 46 25  
16 Viking Stavanger    25 4  6  15 28 44 18  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
