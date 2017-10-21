Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Aalesund 1 Kristiansund BK 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 16 6 3 51 17 54 ------------------------- 2 Molde 25 13 5 7 44 31 44 3 Sarpsborg 08 25 11 10 4 38 29 43 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 25 11 7 7 43 27 40 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 25 11 6 8 30 27 39 6 Stromsgodset IF 25 10 8 7 31 29 38 7 Odd Grenland 25 10 5 10 23 30 35 8 Stabaek 25 9 7 9 39 45 34 9 Valerenga Oslo 25 9 6 10 36 36 33 10 Sandefjord Fotball 25 10 3 12 32 38 33 11 Lillestrom 25 8 7 10 33 38 31 12 Kristiansund BK 26 7 9 10 35 40 30 13 Sogndal 25 7 6 12 28 36 27 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 26 6 8 12 32 41 26 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 25 6 7 12 31 46 25 16 Viking Stavanger 25 4 6 15 28 44 18 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Molde v FK Haugesund (1600) Sandefjord Fotball v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Sogndal v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Stabaek v Tromso (1600) Viking Stavanger v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Brann Bergen v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800) Monday, October 23 Odd Grenland v Lillestrom (1700)