FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
Aalesund 1 Kristiansund BK 1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 25 16 6  3  51 17 54  
-------------------------
2  Molde               25 13 5  7  44 31 44  
3  Sarpsborg 08        25 11 10 4  38 29 43  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        25 11 7  7  43 27 40  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        25 11 6  8  30 27 39  
6  Stromsgodset IF     25 10 8  7  31 29 38  
7  Odd Grenland        25 10 5  10 23 30 35  
8  Stabaek             25 9  7  9  39 45 34  
9  Valerenga Oslo      25 9  6  10 36 36 33  
10 Sandefjord Fotball  25 10 3  12 32 38 33  
11 Lillestrom          25 8  7  10 33 38 31  
12 Kristiansund BK     26 7  9  10 35 40 30  
13 Sogndal             25 7  6  12 28 36 27  
-------------------------
14 Aalesund            26 6  8  12 32 41 26  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              25 6  7  12 31 46 25  
16 Viking Stavanger    25 4  6  15 28 44 18  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, October 22   
Molde                v FK Haugesund        (1600)  
Sandefjord Fotball   v Stromsgodset IF     (1600)  
Sogndal              v Sarpsborg 08        (1600)  
Stabaek              v Tromso              (1600)  
Viking Stavanger     v Valerenga Oslo      (1600)  
Brann Bergen         v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)  
Monday, October 23   
Odd Grenland         v Lillestrom          (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.