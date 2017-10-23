Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 23 Odd Grenland 1 Lillestrom 0 Sunday, October 22 Molde 1 FK Haugesund 0 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Stromsgodset IF 2 Brann Bergen 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Sogndal 3 Sarpsborg 08 3 Stabaek 1 Tromso 2 Viking Stavanger 1 Valerenga Oslo 7 Saturday, October 21 Aalesund 1 Kristiansund BK 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 17 6 3 54 17 57 ------------------------- 2 Molde 26 14 5 7 45 31 47 3 Sarpsborg 08 26 11 11 4 41 32 44 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 26 11 8 7 33 30 41 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 26 11 7 8 43 30 40 6 FK Haugesund 26 11 6 9 30 28 39 7 Odd Grenland 26 11 5 10 24 30 38 8 Valerenga Oslo 26 10 6 10 43 37 36 9 Stabaek 26 9 7 10 40 47 34 10 Sandefjord Fotball 26 10 3 13 33 40 33 11 Lillestrom 26 8 7 11 33 39 31 12 Kristiansund BK 26 7 9 10 35 40 30 13 Sogndal 26 7 7 12 31 39 28 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 26 7 7 12 33 47 28 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 26 6 8 12 32 41 26 16 Viking Stavanger 26 4 6 16 29 51 18 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation