Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 5:55 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
FK Haugesund 2 Brann Bergen 3  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 26 17 6  3  54 17 57  
-------------------------
2  Molde               26 14 5  7  45 31 47  
3  Sarpsborg 08        26 11 11 4  41 32 44  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        27 12 7  8  46 32 43  
-------------------------
5  Stromsgodset IF     26 11 8  7  33 30 41  
6  FK Haugesund        27 11 6  10 32 31 39  
7  Odd Grenland        26 11 5  10 24 30 38  
8  Valerenga Oslo      26 10 6  10 43 37 36  
9  Stabaek             26 9  7  10 40 47 34  
10 Sandefjord Fotball  26 10 3  13 33 40 33  
11 Lillestrom          26 8  7  11 33 39 31  
12 Kristiansund BK     26 7  9  10 35 40 30  
13 Sogndal             26 7  7  12 31 39 28  
-------------------------
14 Tromso              26 7  7  12 33 47 28  
-------------------------
15 Aalesund            26 6  8  12 32 41 26  
16 Viking Stavanger    26 4  6  16 29 51 18  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, October 29   
Kristiansund BK      v Odd Grenland       (1700)  
Rosenborg Trondheim  v Stabaek            (1700)  
Sarpsborg 08         v Sandefjord Fotball (1700)  
Stromsgodset IF      v Sogndal            (1700)  
Tromso               v Viking Stavanger   (1700)  
Valerenga Oslo       v Molde              (1900)  
Monday, October 30   
Lillestrom           v Aalesund           (1800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
