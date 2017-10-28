Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 28 FK Haugesund 2 Brann Bergen 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 17 6 3 54 17 57 ------------------------- 2 Molde 26 14 5 7 45 31 47 3 Sarpsborg 08 26 11 11 4 41 32 44 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 27 12 7 8 46 32 43 ------------------------- 5 Stromsgodset IF 26 11 8 7 33 30 41 6 FK Haugesund 27 11 6 10 32 31 39 7 Odd Grenland 26 11 5 10 24 30 38 8 Valerenga Oslo 26 10 6 10 43 37 36 9 Stabaek 26 9 7 10 40 47 34 10 Sandefjord Fotball 26 10 3 13 33 40 33 11 Lillestrom 26 8 7 11 33 39 31 12 Kristiansund BK 26 7 9 10 35 40 30 13 Sogndal 26 7 7 12 31 39 28 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 26 7 7 12 33 47 28 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 26 6 8 12 32 41 26 16 Viking Stavanger 26 4 6 16 29 51 18 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 29 Kristiansund BK v Odd Grenland (1700) Rosenborg Trondheim v Stabaek (1700) Sarpsborg 08 v Sandefjord Fotball (1700) Stromsgodset IF v Sogndal (1700) Tromso v Viking Stavanger (1700) Valerenga Oslo v Molde (1900) Monday, October 30 Lillestrom v Aalesund (1800)