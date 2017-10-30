Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 30 Lillestrom 4 Aalesund 0 Sunday, October 29 Kristiansund BK 2 Odd Grenland 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Stabaek 0 Sarpsborg 08 5 Sandefjord Fotball 0 Stromsgodset IF 4 Sogndal 1 Tromso 3 Viking Stavanger 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Molde 2 Saturday, October 28 FK Haugesund 2 Brann Bergen 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 17 7 3 54 17 58 ------------------------- 2 Molde 27 15 5 7 47 32 50 3 Sarpsborg 08 27 12 11 4 46 32 47 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 27 12 8 7 37 31 44 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 27 12 7 8 46 32 43 6 FK Haugesund 27 11 6 10 32 31 39 7 Odd Grenland 27 11 6 10 26 32 39 8 Valerenga Oslo 27 10 6 11 44 39 36 9 Stabaek 27 9 8 10 40 47 35 10 Lillestrom 27 9 7 11 37 39 34 11 Sandefjord Fotball 27 10 3 14 33 45 33 12 Kristiansund BK 27 7 10 10 37 42 31 13 Tromso 27 8 7 12 36 47 31 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 27 7 7 13 32 43 28 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 27 6 8 13 32 45 26 R16 Viking Stavanger 27 4 6 17 29 54 18 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation