Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Stabaek 0 Stromsgodset IF 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 13 5 3 41 16 44 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 21 10 8 3 33 20 38 3 Brann Bergen 21 10 7 4 41 20 37 ------------------------- 4 Molde 21 10 4 7 35 26 34 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 20 8 6 6 25 22 30 6 Sandefjord Fotball 21 9 3 9 29 32 30 7 Stabaek 22 8 6 8 33 40 30 8 Stromsgodset IF 22 7 8 7 27 28 29 9 Odd Grenland 20 8 4 8 16 23 28 10 Lillestrom 21 7 6 8 31 33 27 11 Aalesund 21 6 7 8 28 29 25 12 Valerenga Oslo 20 6 6 8 24 27 24 13 Sogndal 21 6 5 10 25 32 23 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 21 5 7 9 29 37 22 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 20 4 6 10 21 38 18 16 Viking Stavanger 21 3 6 12 23 38 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 Lillestrom v Kristiansund BK (1600) Sandefjord Fotball v Brann Bergen (1600) Sogndal v FK Haugesund (1600) Tromso v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Viking Stavanger v Molde (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Valerenga Oslo (1800) Monday, September 18 Odd Grenland v Aalesund (1700)