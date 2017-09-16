FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 5:54 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Stabaek 0 Stromsgodset IF 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 21 13 5 3  41 16 44  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        21 10 8 3  33 20 38  
3  Brann Bergen        21 10 7 4  41 20 37  
-------------------------
4  Molde               21 10 4 7  35 26 34  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        20 8  6 6  25 22 30  
6  Sandefjord Fotball  21 9  3 9  29 32 30  
7  Stabaek             22 8  6 8  33 40 30  
8  Stromsgodset IF     22 7  8 7  27 28 29  
9  Odd Grenland        20 8  4 8  16 23 28  
10 Lillestrom          21 7  6 8  31 33 27  
11 Aalesund            21 6  7 8  28 29 25  
12 Valerenga Oslo      20 6  6 8  24 27 24  
13 Sogndal             21 6  5 10 25 32 23  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     21 5  7 9  29 37 22  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              20 4  6 10 21 38 18  
16 Viking Stavanger    21 3  6 12 23 38 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, September 17 
Lillestrom           v Kristiansund BK (1600)  
Sandefjord Fotball   v Brann Bergen    (1600)  
Sogndal              v FK Haugesund    (1600)  
Tromso               v Sarpsborg 08    (1600)  
Viking Stavanger     v Molde           (1600)  
Rosenborg Trondheim  v Valerenga Oslo  (1800)  
Monday, September 18 
Odd Grenland         v Aalesund        (1700)

