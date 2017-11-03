Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 3 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Valerenga Oslo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 17 7 3 54 17 58 ------------------------- 2 Molde 27 15 5 7 47 32 50 3 Sarpsborg 08 27 12 11 4 46 32 47 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 27 12 8 7 37 31 44 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 27 12 7 8 46 32 43 6 FK Haugesund 27 11 6 10 32 31 39 7 Odd Grenland 27 11 6 10 26 32 39 8 Valerenga Oslo 28 10 6 12 44 41 36 9 Sandefjord Fotball 28 11 3 14 35 45 36 10 Stabaek 27 9 8 10 40 47 35 11 Lillestrom 27 9 7 11 37 39 34 12 Kristiansund BK 27 7 10 10 37 42 31 13 Tromso 27 8 7 12 36 47 31 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 27 7 7 13 32 43 28 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 27 6 8 13 32 45 26 R16 Viking Stavanger 27 4 6 17 29 54 18 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 4 Molde v Kristiansund BK (1700) Sunday, November 5 FK Haugesund v Stromsgodset IF (1700) Odd Grenland v Stabaek (1700) Brann Bergen v Lillestrom (1700) Sogndal v Tromso (1700) Viking Stavanger v Sarpsborg 08 (1700) Aalesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1900)