Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 3, 2017 / 7:56 PM / in 15 hours

Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, November 3 
Sandefjord Fotball 2 Valerenga Oslo 0  
    Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1   Rosenborg Trondheim 27 17 7  3  54 17 58  
-------------------------
2   Molde               27 15 5  7  47 32 50  
3   Sarpsborg 08        27 12 11 4  46 32 47  
-------------------------
4   Stromsgodset IF     27 12 8  7  37 31 44  
-------------------------
5   Brann Bergen        27 12 7  8  46 32 43  
6   FK Haugesund        27 11 6  10 32 31 39  
7   Odd Grenland        27 11 6  10 26 32 39  
8   Valerenga Oslo      28 10 6  12 44 41 36  
9   Sandefjord Fotball  28 11 3  14 35 45 36  
10  Stabaek             27 9  8  10 40 47 35  
11  Lillestrom          27 9  7  11 37 39 34  
12  Kristiansund BK     27 7  10 10 37 42 31  
13  Tromso              27 8  7  12 36 47 31  
-------------------------
14  Sogndal             27 7  7  13 32 43 28  
-------------------------
15  Aalesund            27 6  8  13 32 45 26  
R16 Viking Stavanger    27 4  6  17 29 54 18  
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, November 4 
Molde                v Kristiansund BK     (1700)  
Sunday, November 5   
FK Haugesund         v Stromsgodset IF     (1700)  
Odd Grenland         v Stabaek             (1700)  
Brann Bergen         v Lillestrom          (1700)  
Sogndal              v Tromso              (1700)  
Viking Stavanger     v Sarpsborg 08        (1700)  
Aalesund             v Rosenborg Trondheim (1900)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
