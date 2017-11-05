UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Aalesund 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 FK Haugesund 1 Stromsgodset IF 3 Odd Grenland 0 Stabaek 5 Brann Bergen 2 Lillestrom 0 Sogndal 0 Tromso 2 Viking Stavanger 2 Sarpsborg 08 1 Saturday, November 4 Molde 0 Kristiansund BK 1 Friday, November 3 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Valerenga Oslo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 17 7 4 55 19 58 ------------------------- 2 Molde 28 15 5 8 47 33 50 3 Sarpsborg 08 28 12 11 5 47 34 47 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 28 13 8 7 40 32 47 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 28 13 7 8 48 32 46 6 FK Haugesund 28 11 6 11 33 34 39 7 Odd Grenland 28 11 6 11 26 37 39 8 Stabaek 28 10 8 10 45 47 38 9 Valerenga Oslo 28 10 6 12 44 41 36 10 Sandefjord Fotball 28 11 3 14 35 45 36 11 Kristiansund BK 28 8 10 10 38 42 34 12 Lillestrom 28 9 7 12 37 41 34 13 Tromso 28 9 7 12 38 47 34 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 28 7 8 13 34 46 29 ------------------------- 15 Sogndal 28 7 7 14 32 45 28 R16 Viking Stavanger 28 5 6 17 31 55 21 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation