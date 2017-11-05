FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 6:59 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5 
Aalesund           2 Rosenborg Trondheim 1  
FK Haugesund       1 Stromsgodset IF     3  
Odd Grenland       0 Stabaek             5  
Brann Bergen       2 Lillestrom          0  
Sogndal            0 Tromso              2  
Viking Stavanger   2 Sarpsborg 08        1  
Saturday, November 4
Molde              0 Kristiansund BK     1  
Friday, November 3 
Sandefjord Fotball 2 Valerenga Oslo      0  
    Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1  Rosenborg Trondheim 28 17 7  4  55 19 58  
-------------------------
2   Molde               28 15 5  8  47 33 50  
3   Sarpsborg 08        28 12 11 5  47 34 47  
-------------------------
4   Stromsgodset IF     28 13 8  7  40 32 47  
-------------------------
5   Brann Bergen        28 13 7  8  48 32 46  
6   FK Haugesund        28 11 6  11 33 34 39  
7   Odd Grenland        28 11 6  11 26 37 39  
8   Stabaek             28 10 8  10 45 47 38  
9   Valerenga Oslo      28 10 6  12 44 41 36  
10  Sandefjord Fotball  28 11 3  14 35 45 36  
11  Kristiansund BK     28 8  10 10 38 42 34  
12  Lillestrom          28 9  7  12 37 41 34  
13  Tromso              28 9  7  12 38 47 34  
-------------------------
14  Aalesund            28 7  8  13 34 46 29  
-------------------------
15  Sogndal             28 7  7  14 32 45 28  
R16 Viking Stavanger    28 5  6  17 31 55 21  
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
