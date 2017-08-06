FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
August 6, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6    
Aalesund            3 Brann Bergen       3  
Odd Grenland        2 Sogndal            1  
Sarpsborg 08        2 FK Haugesund       1  
Stabaek             1 Sandefjord Fotball 3  
Tromso              1 Molde              2  
Viking Stavanger    2 Lillestrom         2  
Saturday, August 5  
Rosenborg Trondheim 4 Kristiansund BK    1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 18 11 5 2  37 14 38  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        18 9  6 3  29 17 33  
3  Molde               18 9  4 5  30 20 31  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        18 7  7 4  33 17 28  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        17 7  4 6  21 19 25  
6  Odd Grenland        17 7  4 6  14 19 25  
7  Stabaek             18 7  4 7  27 33 25  
8  Sandefjord Fotball  18 7  3 8  24 29 24  
9  Valerenga Oslo      16 6  5 5  22 21 23  
10 Aalesund            18 6  5 7  24 24 23  
11 Lillestrom          18 6  5 7  27 28 23  
12 Sogndal             18 5  5 8  21 28 20  
13 Stromsgodset IF     17 4  7 6  20 25 19  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     18 4  6 8  23 32 18  
-------------------------
15 Viking Stavanger    18 3  5 10 19 30 14  
16 Tromso              17 3  5 9  17 32 14  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Monday, August 7     
Stromsgodset IF      v Valerenga Oslo (1700)

