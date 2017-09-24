FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 24, 2017 / 6:59 PM / in 25 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Aalesund        0 Sogndal             1  
Kristiansund BK 1 Stabaek             0  
Lillestrom      0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3  
Molde           3 Sandefjord Fotball  1  
Stromsgodset IF 2 Tromso              1  
Valerenga Oslo  2 Brann Bergen        1  
Saturday, September 23
FK Haugesund    2 Viking Stavanger    1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 23 15 5 3  47 16 50  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        23 11 7 5  43 22 40  
3  Molde               23 12 4 7  41 29 40  
-------------------------
4  Sarpsborg 08        22 10 8 4  33 25 38  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        22 10 6 6  28 23 36  
6  Stromsgodset IF     23 8  8 7  29 29 32  
7  Odd Grenland        22 9  5 8  21 27 32  
8  Sandefjord Fotball  23 9  3 11 30 36 30  
9  Stabaek             23 8  6 9  33 41 30  
10 Lillestrom          23 7  7 9  31 36 28  
11 Valerenga Oslo      22 7  6 9  26 31 27  
12 Kristiansund BK     23 6  8 9  30 37 26  
13 Sogndal             23 7  5 11 26 33 26  
-------------------------
14 Aalesund            23 6  7 10 30 33 25  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              23 5  7 11 29 42 22  
16 Viking Stavanger    23 3  6 14 26 43 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                        
Monday, September 25 
Sarpsborg 08         v Odd Grenland (1700)

0 : 0
