UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Aalesund 0 Sogndal 1 Kristiansund BK 1 Stabaek 0 Lillestrom 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Molde 3 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Stromsgodset IF 2 Tromso 1 Valerenga Oslo 2 Brann Bergen 1 Saturday, September 23 FK Haugesund 2 Viking Stavanger 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 23 15 5 3 47 16 50 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 23 11 7 5 43 22 40 3 Molde 23 12 4 7 41 29 40 ------------------------- 4 Sarpsborg 08 22 10 8 4 33 25 38 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 22 10 6 6 28 23 36 6 Stromsgodset IF 23 8 8 7 29 29 32 7 Odd Grenland 22 9 5 8 21 27 32 8 Sandefjord Fotball 23 9 3 11 30 36 30 9 Stabaek 23 8 6 9 33 41 30 10 Lillestrom 23 7 7 9 31 36 28 11 Valerenga Oslo 22 7 6 9 26 31 27 12 Kristiansund BK 23 6 8 9 30 37 26 13 Sogndal 23 7 5 11 26 33 26 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 23 6 7 10 30 33 25 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 23 5 7 11 29 42 22 16 Viking Stavanger 23 3 6 14 26 43 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 25 Sarpsborg 08 v Odd Grenland (1700)