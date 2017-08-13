UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 Aalesund 1 Viking Stavanger 1 FK Haugesund 2 Stabaek 2 Kristiansund BK 2 Sarpsborg 08 2 Brann Bergen 2 Odd Grenland 0 Stromsgodset IF 3 Lillestrom 1 Saturday, August 12 Molde 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Friday, August 11 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Sogndal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 12 5 2 39 15 41 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 19 9 7 3 31 19 34 3 Brann Bergen 19 8 7 4 35 17 31 ------------------------- 4 Molde 19 9 4 6 31 22 31 ------------------------- 5 Sandefjord Fotball 19 8 3 8 26 30 27 6 FK Haugesund 18 7 5 6 23 21 26 7 Stabaek 19 7 5 7 29 35 26 8 Stromsgodset IF 19 6 7 6 25 26 25 9 Odd Grenland 18 7 4 7 14 21 25 10 Aalesund 19 6 6 7 25 25 24 11 Valerenga Oslo 17 6 5 6 22 23 23 12 Lillestrom 19 6 5 8 28 31 23 13 Sogndal 19 5 5 9 22 30 20 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 19 4 7 8 25 34 19 ------------------------- 15 Viking Stavanger 19 3 6 10 20 31 15 16 Tromso 17 3 5 9 17 32 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 14 Valerenga Oslo v Tromso (1700)