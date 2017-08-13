FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 5:54 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13  
Aalesund           1 Viking Stavanger    1  
FK Haugesund       2 Stabaek             2  
Kristiansund BK    2 Sarpsborg 08        2  
Brann Bergen       2 Odd Grenland        0  
Stromsgodset IF    3 Lillestrom          1  
Saturday, August 12
Molde              1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2  
Friday, August 11  
Sandefjord Fotball 2 Sogndal             1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 19 12 5 2  39 15 41  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        19 9  7 3  31 19 34  
3  Brann Bergen        19 8  7 4  35 17 31  
-------------------------
4  Molde               19 9  4 6  31 22 31  
-------------------------
5  Sandefjord Fotball  19 8  3 8  26 30 27  
6  FK Haugesund        18 7  5 6  23 21 26  
7  Stabaek             19 7  5 7  29 35 26  
8  Stromsgodset IF     19 6  7 6  25 26 25  
9  Odd Grenland        18 7  4 7  14 21 25  
10 Aalesund            19 6  6 7  25 25 24  
11 Valerenga Oslo      17 6  5 6  22 23 23  
12 Lillestrom          19 6  5 8  28 31 23  
13 Sogndal             19 5  5 9  22 30 20  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     19 4  7 8  25 34 19  
-------------------------
15 Viking Stavanger    19 3  6 10 20 31 15  
16 Tromso              17 3  5 9  17 32 14  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Monday, August 14    
Valerenga Oslo       v Tromso (1700)

