UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 5:58 PM / in 18 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1   
Odd Grenland        1 FK Haugesund    0  
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Sarpsborg 08    1  
Sandefjord Fotball  2 Aalesund        0  
Sogndal             2 Molde           2  
Tromso              2 Lillestrom      1  
Viking Stavanger    0 Stromsgodset IF 1  
Saturday, September 30
Stabaek             4 Valerenga Oslo  2  
Friday, September 29
Brann Bergen        0 Kristiansund BK 4  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 24 15 6 3  48 17 51  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        24 11 9 4  36 27 42  
3  Molde               24 12 5 7  43 31 41  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        24 11 7 6  43 26 40  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        23 10 6 7  28 24 36  
6  Stromsgodset IF     24 9  8 7  30 29 35  
7  Odd Grenland        24 10 5 9  23 29 35  
8  Sandefjord Fotball  24 10 3 11 32 36 33  
9  Stabaek             24 9  6 9  37 43 33  
10 Kristiansund BK     24 7  8 9  34 37 29  
11 Lillestrom          24 7  7 10 32 38 28  
12 Valerenga Oslo      23 7  6 10 28 35 27  
13 Sogndal             24 7  6 11 28 35 27  
-------------------------
14 Aalesund            24 6  7 11 30 35 25  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              24 6  7 11 31 43 25  
16 Viking Stavanger    24 3  6 15 26 44 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

