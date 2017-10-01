UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Odd Grenland 1 FK Haugesund 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Sarpsborg 08 1 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Aalesund 0 Sogndal 2 Molde 2 Tromso 2 Lillestrom 1 Viking Stavanger 0 Stromsgodset IF 1 Saturday, September 30 Stabaek 4 Valerenga Oslo 2 Friday, September 29 Brann Bergen 0 Kristiansund BK 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 15 6 3 48 17 51 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 24 11 9 4 36 27 42 3 Molde 24 12 5 7 43 31 41 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 24 11 7 6 43 26 40 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 23 10 6 7 28 24 36 6 Stromsgodset IF 24 9 8 7 30 29 35 7 Odd Grenland 24 10 5 9 23 29 35 8 Sandefjord Fotball 24 10 3 11 32 36 33 9 Stabaek 24 9 6 9 37 43 33 10 Kristiansund BK 24 7 8 9 34 37 29 11 Lillestrom 24 7 7 10 32 38 28 12 Valerenga Oslo 23 7 6 10 28 35 27 13 Sogndal 24 7 6 11 28 35 27 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 24 6 7 11 30 35 25 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 24 6 7 11 31 43 25 16 Viking Stavanger 24 3 6 15 26 44 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation