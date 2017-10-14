FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Stromsgodset IF 1 Odd Grenland        0  
Tromso          0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 25 16 6 3  51 17 54  
-------------------------
2  Sarpsborg 08        24 11 9 4  36 27 42  
3  Molde               24 12 5 7  43 31 41  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        24 11 7 6  43 26 40  
-------------------------
5  Stromsgodset IF     25 10 8 7  31 29 38  
6  FK Haugesund        24 10 6 8  28 27 36  
7  Odd Grenland        25 10 5 10 23 30 35  
8  Sandefjord Fotball  24 10 3 11 32 36 33  
9  Stabaek             24 9  6 9  37 43 33  
10 Valerenga Oslo      24 8  6 10 31 35 30  
11 Kristiansund BK     24 7  8 9  34 37 29  
12 Lillestrom          24 7  7 10 32 38 28  
13 Sogndal             24 7  6 11 28 35 27  
-------------------------
14 Aalesund            24 6  7 11 30 35 25  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              25 6  7 12 31 46 25  
16 Viking Stavanger    24 3  6 15 26 44 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, October 15   
FK Haugesund         v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)  
Kristiansund BK      v Viking Stavanger   (1600)  
Lillestrom           v Sogndal            (1600)  
Valerenga Oslo       v Aalesund           (1600)  
Molde                v Brann Bergen       (1800)  
Monday, October 16   
Sarpsborg 08         v Stabaek            (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
