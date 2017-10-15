UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 FK Haugesund 2 Sandefjord Fotball 0 Kristiansund BK 0 Viking Stavanger 2 Lillestrom 1 Sogndal 0 Molde 1 Brann Bergen 0 Valerenga Oslo 5 Aalesund 1 Saturday, October 14 Stromsgodset IF 1 Odd Grenland 0 Tromso 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 16 6 3 51 17 54 ------------------------- 2 Molde 25 13 5 7 44 31 44 3 Sarpsborg 08 24 11 9 4 36 27 42 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 25 11 7 7 43 27 40 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 25 11 6 8 30 27 39 6 Stromsgodset IF 25 10 8 7 31 29 38 7 Odd Grenland 25 10 5 10 23 30 35 8 Valerenga Oslo 25 9 6 10 36 36 33 9 Stabaek 24 9 6 9 37 43 33 10 Sandefjord Fotball 25 10 3 12 32 38 33 11 Lillestrom 25 8 7 10 33 38 31 12 Kristiansund BK 25 7 8 10 34 39 29 13 Sogndal 25 7 6 12 28 36 27 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 25 6 7 12 31 40 25 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 25 6 7 12 31 46 25 16 Viking Stavanger 25 4 6 15 28 44 18 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 16 Sarpsborg 08 v Stabaek (1700)