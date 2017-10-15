FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
FK Haugesund    2 Sandefjord Fotball  0  
Kristiansund BK 0 Viking Stavanger    2  
Lillestrom      1 Sogndal             0  
Molde           1 Brann Bergen        0  
Valerenga Oslo  5 Aalesund            1  
Saturday, October 14
Stromsgodset IF 1 Odd Grenland        0  
Tromso          0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 25 16 6 3  51 17 54  
-------------------------
2  Molde               25 13 5 7  44 31 44  
3  Sarpsborg 08        24 11 9 4  36 27 42  
-------------------------
4  Brann Bergen        25 11 7 7  43 27 40  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        25 11 6 8  30 27 39  
6  Stromsgodset IF     25 10 8 7  31 29 38  
7  Odd Grenland        25 10 5 10 23 30 35  
8  Valerenga Oslo      25 9  6 10 36 36 33  
9  Stabaek             24 9  6 9  37 43 33  
10 Sandefjord Fotball  25 10 3 12 32 38 33  
11 Lillestrom          25 8  7 10 33 38 31  
12 Kristiansund BK     25 7  8 10 34 39 29  
13 Sogndal             25 7  6 12 28 36 27  
-------------------------
14 Aalesund            25 6  7 12 31 40 25  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              25 6  7 12 31 46 25  
16 Viking Stavanger    25 4  6 15 28 44 18  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Monday, October 16   
Sarpsborg 08         v Stabaek (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
