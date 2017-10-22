FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 5:55 PM / in 2 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22 
Molde              1 FK Haugesund        0  
Sandefjord Fotball 1 Stromsgodset IF     2  
Brann Bergen       0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3  
Sogndal            3 Sarpsborg 08        3  
Stabaek            1 Tromso              2  
Viking Stavanger   1 Valerenga Oslo      7  
Saturday, October 21
Aalesund           1 Kristiansund BK     1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 26 17 6  3  54 17 57  
-------------------------
2  Molde               26 14 5  7  45 31 47  
3  Sarpsborg 08        26 11 11 4  41 32 44  
-------------------------
4  Stromsgodset IF     26 11 8  7  33 30 41  
-------------------------
5  Brann Bergen        26 11 7  8  43 30 40  
6  FK Haugesund        26 11 6  9  30 28 39  
7  Valerenga Oslo      26 10 6  10 43 37 36  
8  Odd Grenland        25 10 5  10 23 30 35  
9  Stabaek             26 9  7  10 40 47 34  
10 Sandefjord Fotball  26 10 3  13 33 40 33  
11 Lillestrom          25 8  7  10 33 38 31  
12 Kristiansund BK     26 7  9  10 35 40 30  
13 Sogndal             26 7  7  12 31 39 28  
-------------------------
14 Tromso              26 7  7  12 33 47 28  
-------------------------
15 Aalesund            26 6  8  12 32 41 26  
16 Viking Stavanger    26 4  6  16 29 51 18  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Monday, October 23   
Odd Grenland         v Lillestrom (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.