UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
October 29, 2017 / 6:57 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29  
Kristiansund BK     2 Odd Grenland       2  
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Stabaek            0  
Sarpsborg 08        5 Sandefjord Fotball 0  
Stromsgodset IF     4 Sogndal            1  
Tromso              3 Viking Stavanger   0  
Valerenga Oslo      1 Molde              2  
Saturday, October 28
FK Haugesund        2 Brann Bergen       3  
    Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1   Rosenborg Trondheim 27 17 7  3  54 17 58  
-------------------------
2   Molde               27 15 5  7  47 32 50  
3   Sarpsborg 08        27 12 11 4  46 32 47  
-------------------------
4   Stromsgodset IF     27 12 8  7  37 31 44  
-------------------------
5   Brann Bergen        27 12 7  8  46 32 43  
6   FK Haugesund        27 11 6  10 32 31 39  
7   Odd Grenland        27 11 6  10 26 32 39  
8   Valerenga Oslo      27 10 6  11 44 39 36  
9   Stabaek             27 9  8  10 40 47 35  
10  Sandefjord Fotball  27 10 3  14 33 45 33  
11  Kristiansund BK     27 7  10 10 37 42 31  
12  Lillestrom          26 8  7  11 33 39 31  
13  Tromso              27 8  7  12 36 47 31  
-------------------------
14  Sogndal             27 7  7  13 32 43 28  
-------------------------
15  Aalesund            26 6  8  12 32 41 26  
R16 Viking Stavanger    27 4  6  17 29 54 18  
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Monday, October 30   
Lillestrom           v Aalesund (1800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
