UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 5:57 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
Lillestrom          0 Kristiansund BK 0  
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Valerenga Oslo  0  
Sandefjord Fotball  0 Brann Bergen    1  
Sogndal             0 FK Haugesund    1  
Tromso              5 Sarpsborg 08    0  
Viking Stavanger    2 Molde           3  
Saturday, September 16
Stabaek             0 Stromsgodset IF 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 22 14 5 3  44 16 47  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        22 11 7 4  42 20 40  
3  Sarpsborg 08        22 10 8 4  33 25 38  
-------------------------
4  Molde               22 11 4 7  38 28 37  
-------------------------
5  FK Haugesund        21 9  6 6  26 22 33  
6  Sandefjord Fotball  22 9  3 10 29 33 30  
7  Stabaek             22 8  6 8  33 40 30  
8  Stromsgodset IF     22 7  8 7  27 28 29  
9  Lillestrom          22 7  7 8  31 33 28  
10 Odd Grenland        20 8  4 8  16 23 28  
11 Aalesund            21 6  7 8  28 29 25  
12 Valerenga Oslo      21 6  6 9  24 30 24  
13 Kristiansund BK     22 5  8 9  29 37 23  
-------------------------
14 Sogndal             22 6  5 11 25 33 23  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              21 5  6 10 26 38 21  
16 Viking Stavanger    22 3  6 13 25 41 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Monday, September 18 
Odd Grenland         v Aalesund (1700)

0 : 0
