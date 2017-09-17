UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 17 Lillestrom 0 Kristiansund BK 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Valerenga Oslo 0 Sandefjord Fotball 0 Brann Bergen 1 Sogndal 0 FK Haugesund 1 Tromso 5 Sarpsborg 08 0 Viking Stavanger 2 Molde 3 Saturday, September 16 Stabaek 0 Stromsgodset IF 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 14 5 3 44 16 47 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 22 11 7 4 42 20 40 3 Sarpsborg 08 22 10 8 4 33 25 38 ------------------------- 4 Molde 22 11 4 7 38 28 37 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 21 9 6 6 26 22 33 6 Sandefjord Fotball 22 9 3 10 29 33 30 7 Stabaek 22 8 6 8 33 40 30 8 Stromsgodset IF 22 7 8 7 27 28 29 9 Lillestrom 22 7 7 8 31 33 28 10 Odd Grenland 20 8 4 8 16 23 28 11 Aalesund 21 6 7 8 28 29 25 12 Valerenga Oslo 21 6 6 9 24 30 24 13 Kristiansund BK 22 5 8 9 29 37 23 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 22 6 5 11 25 33 23 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 21 5 6 10 26 38 21 16 Viking Stavanger 22 3 6 13 25 41 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 18 Odd Grenland v Aalesund (1700)