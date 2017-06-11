FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
June 11, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 11   
Cerro Porteno     0 Guarani              4  
Saturday, June 10 
Rubio Nu          2 Independiente F.B.C. 2  
Libertad          3 Olimpia              0  
Friday, June 9    
Nacional A.       0 Sportivo Luqueno     0  
Deportivo Capiata 0 Sportivo Trinidense  3  
   Standings            P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Libertad             20 13 4  3  35 14 43  
-------------------------
2  Guarani              20 13 3  4  44 29 42  
3  Olimpia              20 9  7  4  30 21 34  
4  Cerro Porteno        20 11 1  8  26 25 34  
5  Sol de America       19 8  7  4  28 14 31  
6  Independiente F.B.C. 20 7  8  5  27 23 29  
7  General Diaz         19 6  4  9  21 31 22  
8  Rubio Nu             20 4  8  8  23 30 20  
9  Nacional A.          20 4  8  8  21 28 20  
10 Deportivo Capiata    20 5  3  12 17 30 18  
11 Sportivo Luqueno     20 3  7  10 20 29 16  
12 Sportivo Trinidense  20 1  10 9  22 40 13  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                        
Sunday, June 11      
Sol de America       v General Diaz (2210)

