UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 11 Cerro Porteno 0 Guarani 4 Saturday, June 10 Rubio Nu 2 Independiente F.B.C. 2 Libertad 3 Olimpia 0 Friday, June 9 Nacional A. 0 Sportivo Luqueno 0 Deportivo Capiata 0 Sportivo Trinidense 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 20 13 4 3 35 14 43 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 20 13 3 4 44 29 42 3 Olimpia 20 9 7 4 30 21 34 4 Cerro Porteno 20 11 1 8 26 25 34 5 Sol de America 19 8 7 4 28 14 31 6 Independiente F.B.C. 20 7 8 5 27 23 29 7 General Diaz 19 6 4 9 21 31 22 8 Rubio Nu 20 4 8 8 23 30 20 9 Nacional A. 20 4 8 8 21 28 20 10 Deportivo Capiata 20 5 3 12 17 30 18 11 Sportivo Luqueno 20 3 7 10 20 29 16 12 Sportivo Trinidense 20 1 10 9 22 40 13 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 11 Sol de America v General Diaz (2210)