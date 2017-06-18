FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 18, 2017 / 12:03 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 18      
Guarani              2 Rubio Nu       1  
Olimpia              2 Sol de America 2  
Sportivo Luqueno     0 Libertad       3  
Saturday, June 17    
Deportivo Capiata    1 Cerro Porteno  0  
Sportivo Trinidense  1 General Diaz   1  
Friday, June 16      
Independiente F.B.C. 0 Nacional A.    2  
   Standings            P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Libertad             21 14 4  3  38 14 46  
-------------------------
2  Guarani              21 14 3  4  46 30 45  
3  Olimpia              21 9  8  4  32 23 35  
4  Cerro Porteno        21 11 1  9  26 26 34  
5  Sol de America       21 8  9  4  30 16 33  
6  Independiente F.B.C. 21 7  8  6  27 25 29  
7  General Diaz         21 6  6  9  22 32 24  
8  Nacional A.          21 5  8  8  23 28 23  
9  Deportivo Capiata    21 6  3  12 18 30 21  
10 Rubio Nu             21 4  8  9  24 32 20  
11 Sportivo Luqueno     21 3  7  11 20 32 16  
12 Sportivo Trinidense  21 1  11 9  23 41 14  
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.