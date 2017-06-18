UPDATE 2-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 18 Guarani 2 Rubio Nu 1 Olimpia 2 Sol de America 2 Sportivo Luqueno 0 Libertad 3 Saturday, June 17 Deportivo Capiata 1 Cerro Porteno 0 Sportivo Trinidense 1 General Diaz 1 Friday, June 16 Independiente F.B.C. 0 Nacional A. 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 21 14 4 3 38 14 46 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 21 14 3 4 46 30 45 3 Olimpia 21 9 8 4 32 23 35 4 Cerro Porteno 21 11 1 9 26 26 34 5 Sol de America 21 8 9 4 30 16 33 6 Independiente F.B.C. 21 7 8 6 27 25 29 7 General Diaz 21 6 6 9 22 32 24 8 Nacional A. 21 5 8 8 23 28 23 9 Deportivo Capiata 21 6 3 12 18 30 21 10 Rubio Nu 21 4 8 9 24 32 20 11 Sportivo Luqueno 21 3 7 11 20 32 16 12 Sportivo Trinidense 21 1 11 9 23 41 14 1: Copa Libertadores