Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday Monday, November 6 Deportivo Capiata 0 General Diaz 2 Libertad 0 Sportivo Trinidense 1 Sunday, November 5 Nacional A. 0 Guarani 4 Olimpia 2 Cerro Porteno 1 Saturday, November 4 Sol de America 3 Independiente F.B.C. 1 Rubio Nu 3 Sportivo Luqueno 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 17 10 1 6 30 21 31 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 17 8 6 3 29 17 30 3 Cerro Porteno 16 9 3 4 25 16 30 4 General Diaz 17 7 7 3 24 14 28 5 Sportivo Luqueno 17 7 6 4 28 21 27 6 Deportivo Capiata 17 6 5 6 17 18 23 7 Sol de America 17 5 6 6 19 26 21 8 Sportivo Trinidense 17 4 5 8 17 20 17 9 Rubio Nu 16 4 5 7 12 18 17 10 Nacional A. 16 3 8 5 14 24 17 11 Libertad 16 4 4 8 19 21 16 12 Independiente F.B.C. 17 4 2 11 14 32 14 1: Copa Libertadores