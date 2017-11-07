FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
November 7, 2017

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday 
Monday, November 6
Deportivo Capiata 0 General Diaz         2  
Libertad          0 Sportivo Trinidense  1  
Sunday, November 5
Nacional A.       0 Guarani              4  
Olimpia           2 Cerro Porteno        1  
Saturday, November 4
Sol de America    3 Independiente F.B.C. 1  
Rubio Nu          3 Sportivo Luqueno     3  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Guarani              17 10 1 6  30 21 31  
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              17 8  6 3  29 17 30  
3  Cerro Porteno        16 9  3 4  25 16 30  
4  General Diaz         17 7  7 3  24 14 28  
5  Sportivo Luqueno     17 7  6 4  28 21 27  
6  Deportivo Capiata    17 6  5 6  17 18 23  
7  Sol de America       17 5  6 6  19 26 21  
8  Sportivo Trinidense  17 4  5 8  17 20 17  
9  Rubio Nu             16 4  5 7  12 18 17  
10 Nacional A.          16 3  8 5  14 24 17  
11 Libertad             16 4  4 8  19 21 16  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 17 4  2 11 14 32 14  
1: Copa Libertadores

