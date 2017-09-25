FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 25, 2017 / 2:05 AM / 24 days ago

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24 
Cerro Porteno        4 Guarani          0  
Independiente F.B.C. 1 Nacional A.      2  
Saturday, September 23
Deportivo Capiata    3 Sol de America   0  
Libertad             2 Olimpia          1  
Friday, September 22 
General Diaz         1 Sportivo Luqueno 1  
Sportivo Trinidense  0 Rubio Nu         1  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Olimpia              10 5 4 1 19 7  19  
-------------------------
2  Guarani              10 6 1 3 16 13 19  
3  General Diaz         10 4 5 1 15 7  17  
4  Sportivo Luqueno     10 4 3 3 17 13 15  
5  Cerro Porteno        8  4 2 2 14 9  14  
6  Libertad             9  3 3 3 10 9  12  
7  Deportivo Capiata    9  3 3 3 9  8  12  
8  Rubio Nu             10 3 2 5 5  10 11  
9  Nacional A.          9  2 4 3 9  14 10  
10 Sportivo Trinidense  9  2 3 4 9  10 9   
11 Sol de America       10 2 2 6 8  19 8   
12 Independiente F.B.C. 10 2 2 6 10 22 8   
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.