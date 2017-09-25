Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Cerro Porteno 4 Guarani 0 Independiente F.B.C. 1 Nacional A. 2 Saturday, September 23 Deportivo Capiata 3 Sol de America 0 Libertad 2 Olimpia 1 Friday, September 22 General Diaz 1 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Sportivo Trinidense 0 Rubio Nu 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpia 10 5 4 1 19 7 19 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 10 6 1 3 16 13 19 3 General Diaz 10 4 5 1 15 7 17 4 Sportivo Luqueno 10 4 3 3 17 13 15 5 Cerro Porteno 8 4 2 2 14 9 14 6 Libertad 9 3 3 3 10 9 12 7 Deportivo Capiata 9 3 3 3 9 8 12 8 Rubio Nu 10 3 2 5 5 10 11 9 Nacional A. 9 2 4 3 9 14 10 10 Sportivo Trinidense 9 2 3 4 9 10 9 11 Sol de America 10 2 2 6 8 19 8 12 Independiente F.B.C. 10 2 2 6 10 22 8 1: Copa Libertadores