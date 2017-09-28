Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 27 Deportivo Capiata 2 Cerro Porteno 1 Sportivo Trinidense 2 Libertad 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpia 10 5 4 1 19 7 19 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 10 6 1 3 16 13 19 3 General Diaz 10 4 5 1 15 7 17 4 Sportivo Luqueno 10 4 3 3 17 13 15 5 Deportivo Capiata 10 4 3 3 11 9 15 6 Cerro Porteno 9 4 2 3 15 11 14 7 Libertad 10 3 4 3 12 11 13 8 Rubio Nu 10 3 2 5 5 10 11 9 Sportivo Trinidense 10 2 4 4 11 12 10 10 Nacional A. 9 2 4 3 9 14 10 11 Sol de America 10 2 2 6 8 19 8 12 Independiente F.B.C. 10 2 2 6 10 22 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 29 Rubio Nu v Independiente F.B.C. (2200) Saturday, September 30 Guarani v General Diaz (0010) Olimpia v Deportivo Capiata (2200) Sunday, October 1 Nacional A. v Libertad (0010) Sportivo Luqueno v Sportivo Trinidense (2100) Sol de America v Cerro Porteno (2310)