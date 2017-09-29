Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday Friday, September 29 Rubio Nu 0 Independiente F.B.C. 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpia 10 5 4 1 19 7 19 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 10 6 1 3 16 13 19 3 General Diaz 10 4 5 1 15 7 17 4 Sportivo Luqueno 10 4 3 3 17 13 15 5 Deportivo Capiata 10 4 3 3 11 9 15 6 Cerro Porteno 9 4 2 3 15 11 14 7 Libertad 10 3 4 3 12 11 13 8 Rubio Nu 11 3 2 6 5 11 11 9 Independiente F.B.C. 11 3 2 6 11 22 11 10 Sportivo Trinidense 10 2 4 4 11 12 10 11 Nacional A. 9 2 4 3 9 14 10 12 Sol de America 10 2 2 6 8 19 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Guarani v General Diaz (0010) Olimpia v Deportivo Capiata (2200) Sunday, October 1 Nacional A. v Libertad (0010) Sportivo Luqueno v Sportivo Trinidense (2100) Sol de America v Cerro Porteno (2310)