economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
#World Football
September 29, 2017 / 11:54 PM / in 19 days

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday 
Friday, September 29
Rubio Nu 0 Independiente F.B.C. 1  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Olimpia              10 5 4 1 19 7  19  
-------------------------
2  Guarani              10 6 1 3 16 13 19  
3  General Diaz         10 4 5 1 15 7  17  
4  Sportivo Luqueno     10 4 3 3 17 13 15  
5  Deportivo Capiata    10 4 3 3 11 9  15  
6  Cerro Porteno        9  4 2 3 15 11 14  
7  Libertad             10 3 4 3 12 11 13  
8  Rubio Nu             11 3 2 6 5  11 11  
9  Independiente F.B.C. 11 3 2 6 11 22 11  
10 Sportivo Trinidense  10 2 4 4 11 12 10  
11 Nacional A.          9  2 4 3 9  14 10  
12 Sol de America       10 2 2 6 8  19 8   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, September 30
Guarani              v General Diaz        (0010)  
Olimpia              v Deportivo Capiata   (2200)  
Sunday, October 1    
Nacional A.          v Libertad            (0010)  
Sportivo Luqueno     v Sportivo Trinidense (2100)  
Sol de America       v Cerro Porteno       (2310)

0 : 0
