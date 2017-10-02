Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Sol de America 0 Cerro Porteno 0 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Sportivo Trinidense 0 Saturday, September 30 Nacional A. 2 Libertad 1 Olimpia 1 Deportivo Capiata 2 Friday, September 29 Guarani 0 General Diaz 1 Rubio Nu 0 Independiente F.B.C. 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 General Diaz 11 5 5 1 16 7 20 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 11 5 4 2 20 9 19 3 Guarani 11 6 1 4 16 14 19 4 Sportivo Luqueno 11 5 3 3 18 13 18 5 Deportivo Capiata 11 5 3 3 13 10 18 6 Cerro Porteno 10 4 3 3 15 11 15 7 Libertad 11 3 4 4 13 13 13 8 Nacional A. 10 3 4 3 11 15 13 9 Rubio Nu 11 3 2 6 5 11 11 10 Independiente F.B.C. 11 3 2 6 11 22 11 11 Sportivo Trinidense 11 2 4 5 11 13 10 12 Sol de America 11 2 3 6 8 19 9 1: Copa Libertadores