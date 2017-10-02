FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
October 2, 2017 / 1:10 AM / in 17 days

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
Sol de America   0 Cerro Porteno        0  
Sportivo Luqueno 1 Sportivo Trinidense  0  
Saturday, September 30
Nacional A.      2 Libertad             1  
Olimpia          1 Deportivo Capiata    2  
Friday, September 29
Guarani          0 General Diaz         1  
Rubio Nu         0 Independiente F.B.C. 1  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  General Diaz         11 5 5 1 16 7  20  
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              11 5 4 2 20 9  19  
3  Guarani              11 6 1 4 16 14 19  
4  Sportivo Luqueno     11 5 3 3 18 13 18  
5  Deportivo Capiata    11 5 3 3 13 10 18  
6  Cerro Porteno        10 4 3 3 15 11 15  
7  Libertad             11 3 4 4 13 13 13  
8  Nacional A.          10 3 4 3 11 15 13  
9  Rubio Nu             11 3 2 6 5  11 11  
10 Independiente F.B.C. 11 3 2 6 11 22 11  
11 Sportivo Trinidense  11 2 4 5 11 13 10  
12 Sol de America       11 2 3 6 8  19 9   
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
