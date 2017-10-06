FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 6, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 12 days ago

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 6
Nacional A. 0 Deportivo Capiata 0  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  General Diaz         11 5 5 1 16 7  20  
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              11 5 4 2 20 9  19  
3  Deportivo Capiata    12 5 4 3 13 10 19  
4  Guarani              11 6 1 4 16 14 19  
5  Sportivo Luqueno     11 5 3 3 18 13 18  
6  Cerro Porteno        10 4 3 3 15 11 15  
7  Nacional A.          11 3 5 3 11 15 14  
8  Libertad             11 3 4 4 13 13 13  
9  Rubio Nu             11 3 2 6 5  11 11  
10 Independiente F.B.C. 11 3 2 6 11 22 11  
11 Sportivo Trinidense  11 2 4 5 11 13 10  
12 Sol de America       11 2 3 6 8  19 9   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Friday, October 6    
Sportivo Luqueno     v Independiente F.B.C. (2310)  
Saturday, October 7  
Cerro Porteno        v General Diaz         (2310)  
Sunday, October 8    
Olimpia              v Sol de America       (1900)  
Guarani              v Sportivo Trinidense  (2110)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.