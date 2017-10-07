Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday Friday, October 6 Sportivo Luqueno 2 Independiente F.B.C. 0 Nacional A. 0 Deportivo Capiata 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sportivo Luqueno 12 6 3 3 20 13 21 ------------------------- 2 General Diaz 11 5 5 1 16 7 20 3 Olimpia 11 5 4 2 20 9 19 4 Deportivo Capiata 12 5 4 3 13 10 19 5 Guarani 11 6 1 4 16 14 19 6 Cerro Porteno 10 4 3 3 15 11 15 7 Nacional A. 11 3 5 3 11 15 14 8 Libertad 11 3 4 4 13 13 13 9 Rubio Nu 11 3 2 6 5 11 11 10 Independiente F.B.C. 12 3 2 7 11 24 11 11 Sportivo Trinidense 11 2 4 5 11 13 10 12 Sol de America 11 2 3 6 8 19 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 7 Cerro Porteno v General Diaz (2310) Sunday, October 8 Olimpia v Sol de America (1900) Guarani v Sportivo Trinidense (2110)