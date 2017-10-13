FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 13, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 8 days ago

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 13
Libertad 1 Sportivo Luqueno 2  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sportivo Luqueno     13 7 3 3 22 14 24  
-------------------------
2  General Diaz         12 5 5 2 17 9  20  
3  Olimpia              11 5 4 2 20 9  19  
4  Deportivo Capiata    12 5 4 3 13 10 19  
5  Guarani              12 6 1 5 18 17 19  
6  Cerro Porteno        11 5 3 3 17 12 18  
7  Nacional A.          11 3 5 3 11 15 14  
8  Sportivo Trinidense  12 3 4 5 14 15 13  
9  Libertad             12 3 4 5 14 15 13  
10 Rubio Nu             11 3 2 6 5  11 11  
11 Independiente F.B.C. 12 3 2 7 11 24 11  
12 Sol de America       11 2 3 6 8  19 9   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Friday, October 13   
Sportivo Trinidense  v Cerro Porteno (2310)  
Saturday, October 14 
Independiente F.B.C. v Guarani       (2100)  
Olimpia              v Nacional A.   (2310)  
Sunday, October 15   
Sol de America       v General Diaz  (2100)  
Deportivo Capiata    v Rubio Nu      (2310)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.