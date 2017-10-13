Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday Friday, October 13 Libertad 1 Sportivo Luqueno 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sportivo Luqueno 13 7 3 3 22 14 24 ------------------------- 2 General Diaz 12 5 5 2 17 9 20 3 Olimpia 11 5 4 2 20 9 19 4 Deportivo Capiata 12 5 4 3 13 10 19 5 Guarani 12 6 1 5 18 17 19 6 Cerro Porteno 11 5 3 3 17 12 18 7 Nacional A. 11 3 5 3 11 15 14 8 Sportivo Trinidense 12 3 4 5 14 15 13 9 Libertad 12 3 4 5 14 15 13 10 Rubio Nu 11 3 2 6 5 11 11 11 Independiente F.B.C. 12 3 2 7 11 24 11 12 Sol de America 11 2 3 6 8 19 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 13 Sportivo Trinidense v Cerro Porteno (2310) Saturday, October 14 Independiente F.B.C. v Guarani (2100) Olimpia v Nacional A. (2310) Sunday, October 15 Sol de America v General Diaz (2100) Deportivo Capiata v Rubio Nu (2310)