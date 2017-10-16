FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
October 16, 2017 / 1:08 AM / 6 days ago

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15   
Deportivo Capiata    1 Rubio Nu         2  
Sol de America       1 General Diaz     1  
Saturday, October 14 
Olimpia              2 Nacional A.      0  
Independiente F.B.C. 0 Guarani          1  
Friday, October 13   
Sportivo Trinidense  0 Cerro Porteno    1  
Libertad             1 Sportivo Luqueno 2  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sportivo Luqueno     13 7 3 3 22 14 24  
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              12 6 4 2 22 9  22  
3  Guarani              13 7 1 5 19 17 22  
4  General Diaz         13 5 6 2 18 10 21  
5  Cerro Porteno        12 6 3 3 18 12 21  
6  Deportivo Capiata    13 5 4 4 14 12 19  
7  Rubio Nu             12 4 2 6 7  12 14  
8  Nacional A.          12 3 5 4 11 17 14  
9  Libertad             12 3 4 5 14 15 13  
10 Sportivo Trinidense  13 3 4 6 14 16 13  
11 Independiente F.B.C. 13 3 2 8 11 25 11  
12 Sol de America       12 2 4 6 9  20 10  
1: Copa Libertadores

