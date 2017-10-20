FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
October 20, 2017 / 1:05 AM / in 5 days

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, October 19
Sportivo Luqueno 0 Deportivo Capiata    0  
General Diaz     1 Sportivo Trinidense  1  
Wednesday, October 18
Rubio Nu         0 Olimpia              0  
Nacional A.      1 Sol de America       1  
Tuesday, October 17
Cerro Porteno    1 Independiente F.B.C. 0  
Guarani          2 Libertad             1  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sportivo Luqueno     14 7 4 3 22 14 25  
-------------------------
2  Guarani              14 8 1 5 21 18 25  
3  Cerro Porteno        13 7 3 3 19 12 24  
4  Olimpia              13 6 5 2 22 9  23  
5  General Diaz         14 5 7 2 19 11 22  
6  Deportivo Capiata    14 5 5 4 14 12 20  
7  Rubio Nu             13 4 3 6 7  12 15  
8  Nacional A.          13 3 6 4 12 18 15  
9  Sportivo Trinidense  14 3 5 6 15 17 14  
10 Libertad             13 3 4 6 15 17 13  
11 Sol de America       13 2 5 6 10 21 11  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 14 3 2 9 11 26 11  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, October 21 
Libertad             v Cerro Porteno       (2100)  
Nacional A.          v Rubio Nu            (2310)  
Sunday, October 22   
Sol de America       v Sportivo Trinidense (2100)  
Olimpia              v Sportivo Luqueno    (2310)  
Monday, October 23   
Deportivo Capiata    v Guarani             (2100)  
Independiente F.B.C. v General Diaz        (2310)

