Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Thursday Thursday, October 19 Sportivo Luqueno 0 Deportivo Capiata 0 General Diaz 1 Sportivo Trinidense 1 Wednesday, October 18 Rubio Nu 0 Olimpia 0 Nacional A. 1 Sol de America 1 Tuesday, October 17 Cerro Porteno 1 Independiente F.B.C. 0 Guarani 2 Libertad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sportivo Luqueno 14 7 4 3 22 14 25 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 14 8 1 5 21 18 25 3 Cerro Porteno 13 7 3 3 19 12 24 4 Olimpia 13 6 5 2 22 9 23 5 General Diaz 14 5 7 2 19 11 22 6 Deportivo Capiata 14 5 5 4 14 12 20 7 Rubio Nu 13 4 3 6 7 12 15 8 Nacional A. 13 3 6 4 12 18 15 9 Sportivo Trinidense 14 3 5 6 15 17 14 10 Libertad 13 3 4 6 15 17 13 11 Sol de America 13 2 5 6 10 21 11 12 Independiente F.B.C. 14 3 2 9 11 26 11 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Libertad v Cerro Porteno (2100) Nacional A. v Rubio Nu (2310) Sunday, October 22 Sol de America v Sportivo Trinidense (2100) Olimpia v Sportivo Luqueno (2310) Monday, October 23 Deportivo Capiata v Guarani (2100) Independiente F.B.C. v General Diaz (2310)