Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Dec 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Thursday Thursday, December 7 General Diaz 5 Guarani 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 21 13 3 5 38 21 42 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 21 11 6 4 35 19 39 3 Guarani 22 12 1 9 36 29 37 4 General Diaz 22 9 8 5 30 21 35 5 Sportivo Luquenyo 21 8 6 7 32 29 30 6 Sol de America 21 7 7 7 24 29 28 7 Libertad 21 7 5 9 26 25 26 8 Deportivo Capiata 21 6 8 7 18 20 26 9 Nacional A. 21 5 9 7 24 30 24 10 Rubio NYu 21 6 6 9 16 25 24 11 Sportivo Trinidense 21 4 7 10 18 24 19 12 Independiente F.B.C. 21 5 2 14 16 41 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Cerro Porteno v Sol de America (2130) Deportivo Capiata v Olimpia (2130) Independiente F.B.C. v Rubio Nu (2130) Libertad v Nacional A. (2130) Sportivo Trinidense v Sportivo Luqueno (2130)