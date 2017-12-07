FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
December 7, 2017 / 10:55 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, December 7
General Diaz 5 Guarani 2  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Cerro Porteno        21 13 3 5  38 21 42  
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              21 11 6 4  35 19 39  
3  Guarani              22 12 1 9  36 29 37  
4  General Diaz         22 9  8 5  30 21 35  
5  Sportivo Luquenyo    21 8  6 7  32 29 30  
6  Sol de America       21 7  7 7  24 29 28  
7  Libertad             21 7  5 9  26 25 26  
8  Deportivo Capiata    21 6  8 7  18 20 26  
9  Nacional A.          21 5  9 7  24 30 24  
10 Rubio NYu            21 6  6 9  16 25 24  
11 Sportivo Trinidense  21 4  7 10 18 24 19  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 21 5  2 14 16 41 17  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, December 10  
Cerro Porteno        v Sol de America   (2130)  
Deportivo Capiata    v Olimpia          (2130)  
Independiente F.B.C. v Rubio Nu         (2130)  
Libertad             v Nacional A.      (2130)  
Sportivo Trinidense  v Sportivo Luqueno (2130)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
